St. Pauls woman killed trying to cross Interstate 95 after crash, North Carolina Highway Patrol says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – A 60-year-old St. Pauls woman was hit and killed Tuesday evening on Interstate 95 near Lumberton after getting out of her vehicle after it crashed and trying to run across the highway, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Erline B. White died at the scene after she was hit by a pickup truck near mile-marker 26, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said. It is unclear why White was trying to cross the highway and whether she was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle involved in the initial crash, which happened just before 6 p.m.

The driver of the pickup stopped after the crash, which resulted in the northbound lanes of the highway being closed for more than two hours, Lewis said.

No additional information was immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.