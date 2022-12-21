ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

St. Pauls woman killed trying to cross Interstate 95 after crash, North Carolina Highway Patrol says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – A 60-year-old St. Pauls woman was hit and killed Tuesday evening on Interstate 95 near Lumberton after getting out of her vehicle after it crashed and trying to run across the highway, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Erline B. White died at the scene after she was hit by a pickup truck near mile-marker 26, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said. It is unclear why White was trying to cross the highway and whether she was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle involved in the initial crash, which happened just before 6 p.m.

The driver of the pickup stopped after the crash, which resulted in the northbound lanes of the highway being closed for more than two hours, Lewis said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

