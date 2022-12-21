ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

FanSided

Miami football offers Texas State transfer DT Devon Sears Jr.

Texas State transfer defensive tackle Devon Sears Jr. tweeted on Friday morning that he received an offer from the Miami football program via defensive line coach Joe Salave’a. Sears had 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups for Texas State in 2022. Pro Football Focus named Sears the ninth-best DL transfer.
CORAL GABLES, FL
FanSided

Miami football has to wait until February to sign Cormani McClain

With the Early National Signing Period ending on Friday the Miami football program will have to wait until February to sign coveted five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who has been committed to the Hurricanes since October. McClain did not show up for his own signing ceremony on Wednesday. The traditional signing...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football: PFF names Thomas Gore 22nd best transfer top DL

Pro football focus named Thomas Gore the 22nd-best transfer and the top defensive tackle in the portal. Gore committed to the Miami football program on Wednesday during the Early National Signing Period. On Wednesday, head coach Mario Cristobal stated that DTs and wide receivers are the primary transfer need. Gore...
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

What is Going On With Cormani McClain?

That was Miami fans’ reaction yesterday morning when shortly before the 5 star cornerback’s signing ceremony, his mom posted on social media that his signing ceremony was a “false alarm.”. Sure enough, Cormani was a no show for the ceremony. The news stunned the recruiting world. Even...
MIAMI, FL
caneswarning.com

2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
MIAMI, FL
westernpawprints.org

Tragic event in Miami hits home

The growing call for gun safety measures hit home again after a local tragedy. In November, a 17-year-old from North Miami High School was shot and killed because of another boy holding and playing with a gun near him. His tragic death shocked the community, even inside the school. Senior football player Tyler Hunt spoke on the issue.
MIAMI, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Southwest Ranches Calling Affluent Countryside Buyers to South Florida

Tucked away on the eastern edge of the everglades is Southwest Ranches, a beautiful secluded ranch-style town with luxurious ambience. A hidden gem within South Florida’s prevalent city culture, Southwest Ranches has quickly become one of the most sought-after places to live thanks to a new wave of affluent northeastern countryside buyers looking for rural and slower-pace living, year-round. Home to roughly 8,000 residents, Southwest Ranches is located with close proximity to world-famous destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and golf, top rated schools like American Heritage and upscale parks just 15 minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale and 25 minutes northwest of Miami. The prime location of Southwest Ranches has been a staple in the area's growth, quickly drawing the attention of both new-to-market residents and existing homeowners looking to relocate. .
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend

Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
MIAMI, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Chinese Restaurants in Miami

When "authenticity" became an American foodie buzzword, perhaps Chinese food was hit hardest. Deciding what "authentic" Chinese food looks and tastes like — or any culture’s cuisine, for that matter — isn't so easy. Consider that China is a sprawling country whose 1.4 billion citizens comprise nearly...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

United Teachers of Dade presents wish list to school board

MIAMI -- The United Teachers of Dade on Thursday presented a long wish list to the Miami-Dade Public School Board, saying the requests will help educators focus on what students need instead of political debates.One teacher spoke to CBS 4 about her classroom needs, and how the lack of them are affecting her students. "This is one of the pages of the math book," Catherine McKham said while holding up the copied pages to a reporter. "Can you see that? But these are copies."McKham teaches fourth grade math, science and social studies at an elementary school in Florida...
MIAMI, FL

