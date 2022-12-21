Read full article on original website
Miami football offers Texas State transfer DT Devon Sears Jr.
Texas State transfer defensive tackle Devon Sears Jr. tweeted on Friday morning that he received an offer from the Miami football program via defensive line coach Joe Salave’a. Sears had 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups for Texas State in 2022. Pro Football Focus named Sears the ninth-best DL transfer.
Miami football has to wait until February to sign Cormani McClain
With the Early National Signing Period ending on Friday the Miami football program will have to wait until February to sign coveted five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who has been committed to the Hurricanes since October. McClain did not show up for his own signing ceremony on Wednesday. The traditional signing...
Max Preps Gives Miami Signee Rueben Bain Florida POY Award
Miami Central defensive end Rueben Bain is state player of the year.
Miami or Georgia for the Best CB Class in the Nation?
Comparing Miami’s cornerback class to Georgia’s.
Miami football: PFF names Thomas Gore 22nd best transfer top DL
Pro football focus named Thomas Gore the 22nd-best transfer and the top defensive tackle in the portal. Gore committed to the Miami football program on Wednesday during the Early National Signing Period. On Wednesday, head coach Mario Cristobal stated that DTs and wide receivers are the primary transfer need. Gore...
Miami-Dade stuns Broward with last-second TD in All-Star Game
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA – Bragging rights and another championship trophy is going back to Area Code 305. Fittingly, it was the “Miami-Central Connection” that led the way. Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to his Rockets’ teammate Cataurus Hicks on the final play of ...
How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?
Discussing Miaim’s recruiting against the Seminoles and Gators.
stateoftheu.com
What is Going On With Cormani McClain?
That was Miami fans’ reaction yesterday morning when shortly before the 5 star cornerback’s signing ceremony, his mom posted on social media that his signing ceremony was a “false alarm.”. Sure enough, Cormani was a no show for the ceremony. The news stunned the recruiting world. Even...
WSVN-TV
Former Gulliver Prep football star killed in UVA shooting honored at inaugural bike ride
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been a difficult holiday season for a South Florida family who will be spending their first Christmas without their loved one after he was fatally gunned down while away in college in Virginia, but they were able to fulfill one of his dreams in his memory.
WSVN-TV
American Heritage’s Brown, Miami Central’s Baines sign with Miami Hurricanes
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Student athletes from Northwest Miami-Dade and Plantation high schools are now proud be Miami Hurricanes. Damari Brown with American Heritage School and Ruben Baines with Miami Central High on Wednesday signed with the University of Miami’s football team. Brown and Raines joined 22 others to...
caneswarning.com
2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023
Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
westernpawprints.org
Tragic event in Miami hits home
The growing call for gun safety measures hit home again after a local tragedy. In November, a 17-year-old from North Miami High School was shot and killed because of another boy holding and playing with a gun near him. His tragic death shocked the community, even inside the school. Senior football player Tyler Hunt spoke on the issue.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Southwest Ranches Calling Affluent Countryside Buyers to South Florida
Tucked away on the eastern edge of the everglades is Southwest Ranches, a beautiful secluded ranch-style town with luxurious ambience. A hidden gem within South Florida’s prevalent city culture, Southwest Ranches has quickly become one of the most sought-after places to live thanks to a new wave of affluent northeastern countryside buyers looking for rural and slower-pace living, year-round. Home to roughly 8,000 residents, Southwest Ranches is located with close proximity to world-famous destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and golf, top rated schools like American Heritage and upscale parks just 15 minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale and 25 minutes northwest of Miami. The prime location of Southwest Ranches has been a staple in the area's growth, quickly drawing the attention of both new-to-market residents and existing homeowners looking to relocate. .
Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend
Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Chinese Restaurants in Miami
When "authenticity" became an American foodie buzzword, perhaps Chinese food was hit hardest. Deciding what "authentic" Chinese food looks and tastes like — or any culture’s cuisine, for that matter — isn't so easy. Consider that China is a sprawling country whose 1.4 billion citizens comprise nearly...
sflcn.com
North Miami City Council Unanimously Appoints Alix Desulme, Ed.D., Mayor of North Miami
NORTH MIAMI – Members of the North Miami City Council appoint Alix Desulme, Ed.D., as the Mayor of North Miami. Desulme will serve in this role until the general elections in November 2024. Desulme formerly served as North Miami Vice Mayor. No stranger to the city, Desulme was first...
United Teachers of Dade presents wish list to school board
MIAMI -- The United Teachers of Dade on Thursday presented a long wish list to the Miami-Dade Public School Board, saying the requests will help educators focus on what students need instead of political debates.One teacher spoke to CBS 4 about her classroom needs, and how the lack of them are affecting her students. "This is one of the pages of the math book," Catherine McKham said while holding up the copied pages to a reporter. "Can you see that? But these are copies."McKham teaches fourth grade math, science and social studies at an elementary school in Florida...
WSVN-TV
Passenger in Lamborghini records himself firing gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man recorded himself unloading a firearm from inside a speeding luxury sports car on a South Florida highway, potentially putting people’s lives at risk, and the startling footage was posted to Instagram. The man in question was a passenger in a Lamborghini when...
