The hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris," starring Lily Collins, just released Season 3 on December 21 (per Insider), depicting an American who deals with the culture shock when she goes to work at her firm's French locale. The show has proved popular with a worldwide audience, especially with flight attendants, according to Cheatsheet. While the show has been critiqued for showcasing too many bad stereotypes, many can't deny that other elements of the show are appealing, such as Emily's romantic predicaments, her struggles to fit in with her French contemporaries, and the various dreamy Parisian filming locations.

3 DAYS AGO