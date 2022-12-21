Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
600-year-old DNA from medieval Germany reveals new insight into origins of Ashkenazi Jews
JERUSALEM, Israel — The Ashkenazi Jewish community was more diverse 600 years ago than it is today, according to new research. DNA extracted from teeth taken from a Jewish cemetery is providing unprecedented insight into the lives of a once-thriving medieval Ashkenazi community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings, published...
Archaeologists reveal secrets of 2 sarcophagi found after fire at Notre Dame in Paris
The centuries-old coffins contained clues about the identities of the deceased.
Sausage dogs could have been made to fight bears in the Colosseum of ancient Rome, archaeologists said
Sausage dogs were used for entertainment in the Roman Colosseum and may have been made to fight larger animals like bears, archaeologists said.
Atlas Obscura
Around the World in Christmas Food Traditions
THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE DECEMBER 17, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Wherever Christmas is celebrated, special food is always on the menu. In the Netherlands, children look forward to receiving chocolate letters for their initials on Sinterklaas Day, while...
The Reality Behind Emily In Paris' Chez Lavaux Restaurant
The hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris," starring Lily Collins, just released Season 3 on December 21 (per Insider), depicting an American who deals with the culture shock when she goes to work at her firm's French locale. The show has proved popular with a worldwide audience, especially with flight attendants, according to Cheatsheet. While the show has been critiqued for showcasing too many bad stereotypes, many can't deny that other elements of the show are appealing, such as Emily's romantic predicaments, her struggles to fit in with her French contemporaries, and the various dreamy Parisian filming locations.
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
myscience.org
Medieval and contemporary Ashkenazi Jews are genetically virtually identical, and that’s surprising
Unique genetic research shows that the Ashkenazi Jewish community has been a virtually closed group since the 14th century. The international and interdisciplinary Genetic Legacies project examined DNA from the teeth of dozens of medieval and contemporary members of the community from the German city of Erfurt. The conclusion: in the past six hundred years there have been hardly any changes in the gene pool.
Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago
Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
The Longest-Lived Empires in History
An empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have had aspirations to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age. Some empires are short-lived, while others endure for centuries. Even […]
Rare guitar given as a gift by Marie Antoinette expected to sell for $84,000
Marie Antoinette may be better remembered for her tragic demise than as a musician, but a guitar thought to have belonged to the ill-fated monarch is expected to sell for up to €80,000 ($84,000) when it's auctioned later this week.
The Traditional Icelandic Bread That's Baked With Hot Earth
Iceland is nicknamed the "land of fire and ice" and it's a fitting appellation for this beautiful island nation situated in the North Atlantic between Greenland and Northern Europe. The country's landscape is dotted with glaciers and more than 200 volcanoes (per Arctic Adventures). Several have erupted within the last dozen years, and one even unleashed its fury in 2022, according to the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History.
Ancient mummy portraits and rare Isis-Aphrodite idol discovered in Egypt
For the first time in 50 years, archaeologists have discovered Fayum mummy portraits at an ancient Egyptian site.
tripatini.com
Sicily, Where What’s Not on the Tour Itinerary Is as Important as What Is
It happens all the time with the tour operator Overseas Adventure Travel. I start out expecting to write about the trip itself – in this case, Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions"-- and I end up writing about all the things that aren't on the itinerary – what OAT refers to as "learning and discovery." Sure, I wanted to focus on the extensive ruins of the Greeks and Romans from the 8th century BCE; the city market initiated by the Arabs in 900 CE still operates today almost as it did then.
A mysterious set of bones was found in a bog in Europe, and they could indicate an ancient ritual
The "bog body" was discovered in October near a Stone Age ax, animal bones, and ceramics, researchers said.
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales inspires our festive wardrobes yet again
In the lead up to her special carol service, the Princess of Wales has been dressing perfectly for the festive season. Kate has worn yet another shimmering look – adding to a fun Christmas wardrobe that already includes a red sequinned dress and a cosy roll-neck jumper – in the form of a shimmering Self Portrait tweed jacket. She teamed the seasonal style with statement earrings and wore her hair in her signature bouncy curls.
12 amazing archaeological discoveries of 2022: From the world's oldest limb amputation to the fighting sausage dogs of the Roman Colosseum
Scientists revealed a number of fascinating historical discoveries in 2022, from the oldest drinking straws to the first limb amputation.
dallasexpress.com
Shipwreck May Be Tied to American Revolution
A sunken ship in Caribbean waters dating back to the 18th century may have ties to the American Revolution, according to researchers from East Carolina University. “Compelling evidence” suggests the shipwreck, located eight feet below the surface of Antigua Bay, may be the Beaumont, a French vessel that was later rechristened as the Lyon. It could offer insight into how merchant ships were modified for war.
At Brunch? Here's How To Pronounce Croque Madame And Monsieur
Sandwiches are some of the most beloved and convenient foods in the world. It's no wonder that the popularity of sandwiches is immense, so much so that each day, there are over 300 million sandwiches eaten in the U.S. If that's not a huge number, we don't know what is, especially when you take into consideration that "there are slightly more than 300 million Americans" (per The Whole U).
FodorsTravel
The Most Beautiful Christmas Market in Europe Is Back and Better Than Ever
Having been on hiatus due to COVID, Germany's Christmas markets are back and more festive than ever. The 2021 Christmas season was disappointing for many people in Europe, with Covid having canceled or diminished the popular Christmas markets in such popular destinations as Vienna, Cologne, and Munich. But a recent visit to Stuttgart, Germany (during Advent season no less),g revealed a busy, inviting city that is enjoying a full range of Christmas markets for the first time since 2019. There is, to say the least, a lot of pent-up demand. But there’s much more to Stuttgart than its popular Christmas market, making it an ideal two- or three-day side-trip from virtually anywhere in Germany or even Paris.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 1