ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Comments / 1

Related
studyfinds.org

600-year-old DNA from medieval Germany reveals new insight into origins of Ashkenazi Jews

JERUSALEM, Israel — The Ashkenazi Jewish community was more diverse 600 years ago than it is today, according to new research. DNA extracted from teeth taken from a Jewish cemetery is providing unprecedented insight into the lives of a once-thriving medieval Ashkenazi community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings, published...
Atlas Obscura

Around the World in Christmas Food Traditions

THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE DECEMBER 17, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Wherever Christmas is celebrated, special food is always on the menu. In the Netherlands, children look forward to receiving chocolate letters for their initials on Sinterklaas Day, while...
KENTUCKY STATE
Mashed

The Reality Behind Emily In Paris' Chez Lavaux Restaurant

The hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris," starring Lily Collins, just released Season 3 on December 21 (per Insider), depicting an American who deals with the culture shock when she goes to work at her firm's French locale. The show has proved popular with a worldwide audience, especially with flight attendants, according to Cheatsheet. While the show has been critiqued for showcasing too many bad stereotypes, many can't deny that other elements of the show are appealing, such as Emily's romantic predicaments, her struggles to fit in with her French contemporaries, and the various dreamy Parisian filming locations.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
myscience.org

Medieval and contemporary Ashkenazi Jews are genetically virtually identical, and that’s surprising

Unique genetic research shows that the Ashkenazi Jewish community has been a virtually closed group since the 14th century. The international and interdisciplinary Genetic Legacies project examined DNA from the teeth of dozens of medieval and contemporary members of the community from the German city of Erfurt. The conclusion: in the past six hundred years there have been hardly any changes in the gene pool.
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago

Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lived Empires in History

An empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have had aspirations to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age. Some empires are short-lived, while others endure for centuries. Even […]
Mashed

The Traditional Icelandic Bread That's Baked With Hot Earth

Iceland is nicknamed the "land of fire and ice" and it's a fitting appellation for this beautiful island nation situated in the North Atlantic between Greenland and Northern Europe. The country's landscape is dotted with glaciers and more than 200 volcanoes (per Arctic Adventures). Several have erupted within the last dozen years, and one even unleashed its fury in 2022, according to the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History.
tripatini.com

Sicily, Where What’s Not on the Tour Itinerary Is as Important as What Is

It happens all the time with the tour operator Overseas Adventure Travel. I start out expecting to write about the trip itself – in this case, Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions"-- and I end up writing about all the things that aren't on the itinerary – what OAT refers to as "learning and discovery." Sure, I wanted to focus on the extensive ruins of the Greeks and Romans from the 8th century BCE; the city market initiated by the Arabs in 900 CE still operates today almost as it did then.
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales inspires our festive wardrobes yet again

In the lead up to her special carol service, the Princess of Wales has been dressing perfectly for the festive season. Kate has worn yet another shimmering look – adding to a fun Christmas wardrobe that already includes a red sequinned dress and a cosy roll-neck jumper – in the form of a shimmering Self Portrait tweed jacket. She teamed the seasonal style with statement earrings and wore her hair in her signature bouncy curls.
dallasexpress.com

Shipwreck May Be Tied to American Revolution

A sunken ship in Caribbean waters dating back to the 18th century may have ties to the American Revolution, according to researchers from East Carolina University. “Compelling evidence” suggests the shipwreck, located eight feet below the surface of Antigua Bay, may be the Beaumont, a French vessel that was later rechristened as the Lyon. It could offer insight into how merchant ships were modified for war.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mashed

At Brunch? Here's How To Pronounce Croque Madame And Monsieur

Sandwiches are some of the most beloved and convenient foods in the world. It's no wonder that the popularity of sandwiches is immense, so much so that each day, there are over 300 million sandwiches eaten in the U.S. If that's not a huge number, we don't know what is, especially when you take into consideration that "there are slightly more than 300 million Americans" (per The Whole U).
FodorsTravel

The Most Beautiful Christmas Market in Europe Is Back and Better Than Ever

Having been on hiatus due to COVID, Germany's Christmas markets are back and more festive than ever. The 2021 Christmas season was disappointing for many people in Europe, with Covid having canceled or diminished the popular Christmas markets in such popular destinations as Vienna, Cologne, and Munich. But a recent visit to Stuttgart, Germany (during Advent season no less),g revealed a busy, inviting city that is enjoying a full range of Christmas markets for the first time since 2019. There is, to say the least, a lot of pent-up demand. But there’s much more to Stuttgart than its popular Christmas market, making it an ideal two- or three-day side-trip from virtually anywhere in Germany or even Paris.
Mashed

Mashed

150K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy