ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dead man found in wheel of jet flown from Gambia to England

By ABDOULIE JOHN
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

SERREKUNDA, Gambia — (AP) — A dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain, Gambian authorities said this week.

The unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to London's Gatwick airport, Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia's government spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.

The flight was on December 5 and Gambia's government received information about the incident this week from England's Sussex Metropolitan Police, said Sankareh.

“According to the information, the deceased black male was found within the wheel bay of the aircraft without identification documents to establish his name, age, nationality or travel itinerary. It is, therefore, not clear at this stage, who he is,” he said.

Gambian authorities are collaborating with British police and the body has been taken to a morgue for DNA testing and an investigation is underway, according to the statement.

Stowaways on planes and ships from Africa to Europe have happened before.

In 2015, Dutch authorities discovered a body in the landing gear of a plane from Africa in Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. In November, three stowaways were found on a ship’s rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria.

“This unfortunate incident, while rare, indicates how desperate some people are to the point of taking such a risky way to migrate,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based organization focused on economics and policy.

“This will not deter some West Africans from taking risky attempts to reach Europe, and unfortunately we will continue to see people die in the Mediterranean and the Sahel desert,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

PARIS — (AP) — A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation for murder and attempted murder. The Paris...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects.
AFP

Five killed in Spain after bus plunges into river

Five people died after a bus plunged into a river overnight while crossing a bridge in Spain's northwestern Galicia region, officials said Sunday. The regional La Voz de Galicia newspaper said the bus was carrying people visiting their loved ones in jail in Monterroso in central Galicia. 
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants

PARIS — (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors. The 69-year-old man killed three people outside a Kurdish...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting

PARIS — (AP) — Members of France's Kurdish community and anti-racism activists joined together in mourning and anger on Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of...
Boston 25 News WFXT

China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended what he said was his country's position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Taliban security forces used a water cannon to disperse women protesting the ban on university education for women on Saturday, eyewitnesses said, as the decision from the Taliban-led government continues to cause outrage and opposition in Afghanistan and beyond. The development came after...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
139K+
Followers
148K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy