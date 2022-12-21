ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off

NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
FanSided

Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Best Bets for Every Christmas Day Game)

Merry Christmas to everyone this freezing winter day!. I celebrated my Christmas Eve with a two platefuls of Chinese food last night, so I'm fully carb-loaded up and ready to tune in and wager on all of today's games, including an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the middle matchup of Sunday's all day five-game set.
FanSided

Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys

It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 reasons the Eagles can win the Super Bowl, and 1 reason they won’t

The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL and are on their way to the NFC’s No.1 seed. Here is why they may, or may not, be champs in the end. At 13-1 through 15 weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles hold the best record in all of football and are a shoo-in for the NFC’s top seed in the playoffs. They are inarguably the most complete team in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy