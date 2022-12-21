ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday

The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
AMES, IA
KETV.com

Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa closed a portion of Interstate 80 near West Des Moines afterseveral crashes on Thursday. Iowa's Department of Transportation said I-80 is closed near mile marker 216, due to a multi-semitruck crash with injuries. According to officials, the crash near Jordan Creek exit was...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes

URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for parts of western Iowa

(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa. * WHAT...For the...
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Where to go to escape the dangerous cold, blizzard

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County wants people to know where to go if your options are limited for getting out of the dangerously cold weather. Dozens of libraries, community centers and malls allow anyone to come in during hours of operation that are seeking shelter. It’s part of the county’s extreme temperature response, during […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Area Road Conditions Update

Travel North of Lake Red Rock on rock or gravel roads is not advised due to drifting and blowing snow. Some roads have become impassable, and vehicles have been stranded. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News that the crews will be out early tomorrow morning to clear the roads as soon as the winds die down. Difficult travel conditions may still exist on Highway 14 and other roads in the Monroe area. Travel conditions on roads north of Otley in the Pella area may also be difficult and isn’t advised.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Three injured after crash on SE 14th Street Viaduct

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash on a busy Des Moines bridge Saturday morning. According to Des Moines Police, a driver heading northbound on the Southeast 14th Street Viaduct lost control of their SUV at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The driver veered into the southbound lanes of the […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa 92 East of Oskaloosa Open Again

Those traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today will now be able to travel across the bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill. The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping. At that time, there will likely be some lane closures and use of a pilot car.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns in frigid temperatures

Dr. Joseph McGargill said emergency rooms and urgent care facilities will likely see multiple cases of frostbite this week. McGargill, who practices at MercyOne in Pleasant Hill, said frostbite can happen quickly in extreme temperatures. "Depending on the wind chill out there, it can damage your skin in minutes,” he...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
ourquadcities.com

Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

School closes due to too many sick kids

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The “tripledemic” has been a triple headache for school administrators and families. A series of illnesses (RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19) has challenged immune systems. Knoxville Community School District administrators decided to extend the upcoming holiday break by a day due to illness and the pending bad weather. The […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County

Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
MARION COUNTY, IA

