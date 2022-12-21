Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez Faces 2 Challengers As She Seeks 2nd Term Representing Northwest Side

Read full article on original website
And then there were 10 Chicago mayoral candidates
The Chicago Electoral Board agreed with multiple challenges to Johnny Logalbo’s petitions, and he was bounced this week. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson drop challenges against each other
Petition challenges can be time consuming and costly to bring, as well as for candidates to defend against. For Ja'Mal Green and Willie Wilson, those concerns are now over.
Mayoral Candidate Knocked Off The Ballot After Petition Challenge Sustained
CHICAGO — The Chicago Electoral Board on Thursday adopted the recommendation that mayoral candidate Johnny Logalbo’s nominating petitions are not “legally valid” for the reasons detailed in the two separate cases that were filed challenging his petitions. The decision shrinks the mayoral candidate pool for the...
‘He does an awesome job’
Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
As Flooding Increases, Chicago Looks To Make Basement Housing Safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
Man posing as city inspector, demanding money strikes again
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told back in August you about a fake inspector who poses as a Chicago employee and tricks people into parting with their money.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, the inspector is back at it. It appears he hit two more businesses – one in the city and one in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.On Friday, police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and sked to check on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to...
New Jackson Park Advisory Council president elected, looks forward to building a more inclusive organization
By a margin of four votes, University of Illinois Chicago engineering professor and Promontory Point Conservancy vice president Michael Scott has been elected this year’s Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) president. In a JPAC runoff election held Wednesday evening, Dec. 21 at the South Shore Cultural Center, Scott was...
La Petite Folie Says Au Revoir to Hyde Park and Two More Restaurant Closings
Thanksgiving has passed, winter is here, and Chicago’s hospitality industry is already battling the challenges of the city’s inevitable slow winter season. Well into its third year of wrangling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic (yes, it’s still happening), the city’s hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages, sky-high food costs, and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
2022 Bud Billiken Parade reaped largest revenue from political candidates in years
Exhibiting its first full return since the pandemic postponed the annual event in 2020, this year’s 93rd edition of the Bud Billiken Parade drew $121,300 from political candidates who participated in the iconic event, according to an analysis of campaign data from the Illinois State Board of Elections. Records...
As Chicago Faces ‘Triple-Demic’ And Uptick In COVID Cases, Mayor Lightfoot Urges Chicagoans To Get Vaccinated
LOGAN SQUARE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging Chicagoans to get vaccinated to combat a “mini-surge” of COVID-19 cases in Chicago as the city and country face a triple threat from the virus, flu and respiratory virus. Chicago is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, along with...
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
JASC Announces Move To West Ridge In 2023 After Selling Its Clark Street Building/Parking Lot
As Uptown Update posted in October, the Japanese American Service Committee (JASC) has sold its very large building at 4427 North Clark Street to the people who run Black Ensemble Theater, right across the street. We said at the time, "JASC is going to stay on site as a tenant...
Clerk Karen Yarbrough announces lottery drawing for Cook County’s first marriage license of the New Year
Couple Will Receive Wedding and Gifts Including Steak, Dance Lessons, Flowers, Sparkling Wine, and More. Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough is inviting couples interested in tying the knot in 2023 to apply to receive the first marriage license of the New Year and to exchange vows in the Cook County Clerk’s annual First Marriage Ceremony.
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area
While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
Chicago suburb proposal would give residents $150 to fight inflation
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Local governments are looking for more ways to help families as high inflation continues to cripple household budgets. This week, village trustees in Schaumburg endorsed a proposal to give homeowners $150 rebates in the new year. The payments were proposed by Mayor Tom Dailly, and the funding...
Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight
CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the factory’s production floor, officials said. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee, authorities said. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found […]
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
