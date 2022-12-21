Read full article on original website
Dodgers sign former hated rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars
It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
Here are Dodgers’ options for what to do with Trevor Bauer
Trevor Bauer received some big news on Thursday, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers must make a decision about their pitcher. Bauer’s 324-game suspension from MLB was reduced by an arbitrator on Thursday to 194 games. Bauer was given credit for serving 194 games already and was immediately reinstated. Now that Bauer, who was on... The post Here are Dodgers’ options for what to do with Trevor Bauer appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 moves New York Mets can make to go all-in for World Series
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen followed through on his promise to spend whatever it takes to build this team
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand
The Dodgers continue looking at cheaper options to bolster their pitching unit
Report: Giants' Zaidi tells team he's responsible for Correa fiasco
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said during a Zoom meeting with players and coaches Thursday that he's to blame for the Carlos Correa deal falling through, sources told Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Zaidi reportedly told players that he believes in the current group,...
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Has Been Involved With Free Agent Signings
Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.
The Yankees aren't finished just yet
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
