All about the 2022 winter solstice
Dec. 21 is the 2022 winter solstice, marking the day with the least amount of daylight of the year for the northern hemisphere and the most amount of daylight for the southern hemisphere. The exact time of the solstice is 4:48 pm ET, which is the time of sunset in the northern hemisphere. The solstice occurs when the sun is directly above the Tropic of Capricorn, its most southern point of the year, CNN explains. The further north you live, the less daylight you will have. The Earth experiences winter and summer solstices because the planet's orbit around the sun occurs at...
Deadly winter weather hits Japan as heavy snow piles up in northern regions
Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.
Virginia zoo welcomes rare hippopotamus for Christmas
Christmas came early for the Metro Richmond Zoo because, like the song, the organization did indeed get a hippopotamus. And it was a rare one: A pygmy hippo. Pygmy hippo parents Iris and Corwin gave birth to a female calf on Dec. 6, the zoo announced last week. The pygmy...
New York restaurant covered in icicles after winter storm
This restaurant in Hamburg, New York, was covered in icicles on Monday after being hit by freezing temperatures in a recent blizzard.
The story of "Amazing Grace"
Sung an estimated 10 million times each year, "Amazing Grace" marks its 250th anniversary this New Year's Day. It was born not of American Black spirituals as some believe, but across the Atlantic, in the tiny English market town of Olney, some 60 miles north of London, with lyrics older than the Declaration of Independence.
