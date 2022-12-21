Read full article on original website
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman intends to enter NCAA transfer portal, expected to land at Notre Dame: report
Wake Forest starting quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal with Notre Dame the expected landing spot, according to a report Tuesday morning by Pete Thamel. Hartman spent the past five seasons with the Demon Deacons and was the primary starter in four of those. Hartman passed for more than 4,000 yards during the 2021 campaign as Wake Forest won the ACC Atlantic Division before falling to Pittsburgh in the conference title game. He finished the 2022 season passing for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.
Sam Hartman transfer portal media reaction: Notre Dame being reported as likely destination for Wake Forest QB
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the NCAA transfer portal, which makes him one of the top-end players available during the 2023 cycle approaching the new year. Notre Dame is the reported frontrunner for Hartman, who would make the Fighting Irish a potential national title contender next fall. Hartman threw...
Iowa Football: Wide receiver Nico Ragaini returning for sixth year
The Hawkeyes are in the midst of retooling their offense for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini informed reporters that he would be returning for a sixth-year as a Hawkeye. Buzz for Ragaini's return started to turn up a bit once Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara...
Iowa players to watch in the Music City Bowl against Kentucky
Bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff nowadays have become auditions for the future, and that's not necessarily a bad thing for the University of Iowa as the Hawkeyes look to carry on momentum into the 2023 season. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and...
Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers
The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics
Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
