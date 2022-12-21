ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Fight Broke Out Before Double Stabbing That Left Union City Boy Dead: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine and Valerie Musson
 7 days ago

Authorities have release preliminary details in a double stabbing that left a teen boy dead and another seriously hurt in Union City this week.

Five teens were involved in a fight at 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Allen Flores, 15, of Union City, and a 16-year-old boy were each stabbed and hospitalized. Flores was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital in Jersey City. The other victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Three juveniles have since been arrested:

A 16-year-old Union City male is charged as a juvenile with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, a crime of the fourth degree; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (knife) in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, a crime of the third degree; and Possession of a Weapon (knife) While Committing a CDS Offense in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39- 4.1c, a crime of the second degree.

A 15-year-old Jersey City female and a 15-year-old Jersey City male are charged as juveniles with Armed Robbery in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1, a crime of the first degree; Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 and 2C:15- 1, a crime of the first degree; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (bat) in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, a crime of the fourth degree; and Possession of a Weapon (bat) for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, a crime of the third degree.

Juvenile matters are confidential and no additional information can be released at this time. Additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Union City Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

