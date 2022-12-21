ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bestofarkansassports.com

Striking Back on This Former Hog’s Deleted Tweet and What Feels Like a Program Crumbling

Arkansas football fans can be forgiven for wondering aloud, “What in the world is happening in Fayetteville?” What they should not do is panic. With unexpected transfer departures like Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jalen Catalon, coupled with three recent decommitments from talented recruits, it can look like the program is crumbling. Knowing that similar concerns are being voiced about programs on college campuses nearly everywhere is small solace when it’s your team that comes across as being gutted.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

What Hogs’ Newest Transfer Addition Brings On and Off the Field

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team announced a late addition to its 2023 signing class Thursday night, successfully flipping linebacker transfer Antonio Grier from UCF. After a standout career at South Florida, Grier had been set to flip sides of the War on I-4 rivalry by going from Tampa...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Percentage of Players Arkansas Still Has From Week 1 Is Startling

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team has suffered another blow to its depth for the Liberty Bowl, as Marcus Henderson entered the transfer portal Wednesday evening. Listed as the backup center on the depth chart released by the UA for the upcoming showdown with Kansas, Henderson is instead the Razorbacks’ 21st scholarship player to hit the transfer portal since fall camp in August.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
worldatlas.com

Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas

Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansastechnews.com

Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022

The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Opens Corporate Center

Paul Gatling, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, sums up the weeks economic news. This includes SupplyPike is relocating its headquarters to Rogers, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield revealing its corporate center in Springdale. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
SPRINGDALE, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas man facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
GRAVETTE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Cave Springs infant killed by husky

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

