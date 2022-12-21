Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Related
Quit Worrying Now Hog Fans ... You Don't Need ‘What-If’
Razorbacks have found roles and may be in best shape headed to SEC play in years.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: TE Shamar Easter is evenly split between Arkansas and #Gamecocks
USC football coach Shane Beamer has found Fayetteville, AR a good place to find people for his program. He hired Justin Stepp away from Arkansas in 2021 and Dowell Loggains this month. He also landed Arkansas transfer tight end Trey Knox for this year’s class. And he’d love to strike again in the heart of hog country.
bestofarkansassports.com
Backup Deemed Ineligible for Liberty Bowl, Giving More Clarity on Potential Super Seniors
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive back Trent Gordon has been declared academically ineligible and won’t play in the upcoming Liberty Bowl, a UA spokesperson confirmed to Best of Arkansas Sports. A traditional redshirt senior, Gordon could technically return to Arkansas as a super senior next season, but this likely ends...
bestofarkansassports.com
Striking Back on This Former Hog’s Deleted Tweet and What Feels Like a Program Crumbling
Arkansas football fans can be forgiven for wondering aloud, “What in the world is happening in Fayetteville?” What they should not do is panic. With unexpected transfer departures like Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jalen Catalon, coupled with three recent decommitments from talented recruits, it can look like the program is crumbling. Knowing that similar concerns are being voiced about programs on college campuses nearly everywhere is small solace when it’s your team that comes across as being gutted.
bestofarkansassports.com
What Hogs’ Newest Transfer Addition Brings On and Off the Field
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team announced a late addition to its 2023 signing class Thursday night, successfully flipping linebacker transfer Antonio Grier from UCF. After a standout career at South Florida, Grier had been set to flip sides of the War on I-4 rivalry by going from Tampa...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Percentage of Players Arkansas Still Has From Week 1 Is Startling
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team has suffered another blow to its depth for the Liberty Bowl, as Marcus Henderson entered the transfer portal Wednesday evening. Listed as the backup center on the depth chart released by the UA for the upcoming showdown with Kansas, Henderson is instead the Razorbacks’ 21st scholarship player to hit the transfer portal since fall camp in August.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas
Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
arkansastechnews.com
Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022
The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
KHBS
Icy patches and slick spots on roads across western Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Vehicles are sliding off the roads in parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many major highways and city roads in Benton and Washington County are slick and icy. Highways as far south as Barling in Sebastian County have patchy ice. Several cars and semi...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Opens Corporate Center
Paul Gatling, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, sums up the weeks economic news. This includes SupplyPike is relocating its headquarters to Rogers, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield revealing its corporate center in Springdale. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
thv11.com
Arkansas man facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 24.
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurants open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Northwest Arkansas
We’ve had a handful of requests for information on restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so we scoured the internets doing our best to pull a list together. Since lots of places will likely be open at least part of the day on Christmas...
Fort Smith death under investigation
Fort Smith Police closed down streets while investigating a death around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
