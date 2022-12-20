ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
Snow Impacting Access to Minnesota State Parks, Trails

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR says heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN

The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.
Why It Can Still Snow in Central MN When It’s Very Cool

Central Minnesota has experienced and continues to experience dangerously cool temperatures this week. Meteorologist Megan Mulford from the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, South Dakota joined me on WJON. Mulford explains the colder the temperature is means there is less moisture in the atmosphere but that doesn't mean it cannot snow. She doesn't consider snow with sub zero temperatures unusual but that we've been a bit spoiled in recent years because we haven't seen large amounts of snow the last few winters.
Salt is Bad for Minnesota Lakes – Does the Alternative Work?

It's been on of the snowiest Decembers on record. And under that layer of snow is a lovely layer of ice. Of course everyone tries to melt the snow and ice with some sort of salt mixture. But, recent studies show that salt is running into our lakes, streams and rivers. Bad for aquatic life. So, what is a good alternative that works as well as salt does?
Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
Ish! Minnesota Would You Try This Awful Food Combination?

I'm not sure how I keep finding these truly perplexing food combinations, but I seem to be a magnet for them. I recently spotted a post on social media that offered up a mixture of baked beans and chips. The baked beans were in a bowl and the person was dipping a chip in the baked beans and eating them, like chips and salsa. This can't be a thing, right?
Twins Adding to Guest List for St. Cloud Twins Caravan Stop

The Twins Winter Caravan is stopping in St. Cloud Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The Twins have announced they are adding first base coach Tommy Watkins to the guest list that already includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.
And The Winner Is…Light Up Central Minnesota Winning Home

There were nearly 40 submissions made during our Light Up Central Minnesota holiday lights contest. The entries ranged from artfully decorated Christmas trees to fully lit homes with armies of accessories. But in the end, the name that was pulled from our Santa hat here was Bethany Reimer!. Here is...
Flower producers asked to return survey

UNDATED (WJON News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding commercial flower and tree producers to fill out their survey before the end of the year. The 2023 Commercial Floriculture Survey asks growers that produce more than $10,000 worth of fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and bedding plants to report production area, sales totals, and the number of agricultural workers. The National Agriculture Statistics Service is expecting responses from over 900 producers throughout Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
The Weekender: Family Friendly Christmas Activities

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Christmas is meant as a time to spend with family and this week our central Minnesota entertainment guide will feature several family activities everyone will enjoy. Read more in The Weekender!. 1. Cross County Skiing. Waite Park. Bundle up and hit the ski trails as...
