Read full article on original website
Related
Families rejoice after years of separation as China ends inbound quarantine
China's partial reopening has been met with an outpouring of joy and relief from citizens -- both the hundreds of millions isolated inside the country for the past three years and those overseas separated from their loved ones.
2022's extraordinary cosmic revelations and moments in space exploration
This year, humankind glimpsed the universe in ways that were never before possible, and space missions took unprecedented leaps forward in unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.
'Life or death:' As Britons buckle under the cost of living crisis, many resort to 'warm banks' for heat this winter
In a community center in central London, a young child plays in a makeshift area as her caregiver rocks her stroller and chats to a friend.
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island.
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday.
If Amazon Had A Secret Section These 40 Products Would Definitely Be On It
Are you tired of scrolling through endless pages on Amazon, trying to find the perfect product? Do you wish there was a secret section on the site filled with only the best and most unique items? Look no further! This article reveals a list of 40 products that we think would definitely be featured in Amazon's secret section if they existed. From innovative gadgets to must-have home essentials, these are the products you wish you had known about sooner. So sit back, relax, and get ready to discover some fantastic finds that will make your life easier and more enjoyable.
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
Oil and Turkish stocks were 2022 market winners. Russia funds and crypto tanked
Oil stocks skyrocketed in 2022, so it's no surprise funds that track the energy sector were Wall Street winners this year. But the top fund of the year is a surprising one: It invests in a variety of companies based in Turkey.
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police.
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Taiwan extends mandatory military service period to counter China threat
Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year amid rising threats from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday.
China adds billions to its 2021 GDP estimate, but its economy is facing a big test this year
China's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was over half a trillion yuan more than initially calculated, official data revealed Tuesday. The update comes at a time the world's second-largest economy faces severe strain from an unprecedented wave of Covid infections sweeping the country.
You'll Regret Missing These 2022 Amazon Best Sellers
It’s finally that time of the year again. No, not just Christmas and Chanukah, but time to see what Best Sellers have risen to the top on Amazon during 2022. Every category has its rankings, and we’ve collected the best of the best in one place. That way, you can spend less time clicking and scrolling and more time nabbing quality products. And what makes these products worthy of Best Seller status? The reviews, of course. Our selections are backed by thousands, if not tens or hundreds of thousands, of glowing reviews. That way, you can find exactly what’s so great about each of these top Amazon sellers below.
Britain weathered political turmoil in 2022. But Brexit remains the elephant in the room
The past year has been one of the most tumultuous in modern British politics. The country has gone through three prime ministers, mourned the death of its longest-serving monarch, and is currently in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis that threatens to engulf the Conservative-voting middle classes.
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price caps, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil supplies to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin's website -- a move that may prove to be largely symbolic.
The gigantic tunnels and bridges linking Asia to Europe
The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul is the only city in the world that can claim to span two continents. Here are the ways travelers can flit between Europe and Asia.
All around the world, women are better empathizers than men, study finds
No matter where they live in the world, no matter what their cultural or family influences: In general, women are better at empathizing with other people than men, according to a study published Monday in the journal PNAS.
Amazing Problem Solving Gadgets You Didn't Even Know Existed
When you think you’ve seen it all, new gadgets pop up on Amazon to solve all of life’s problems. And there’s little we love more than a device that can save you time or money – preferably both. So with that in mind, we set out to find 35 gadgets geared toward solving problems. And, as the title may have clued you in on, we emphasize devices we haven’t even seen before. And we’re willing to bet you haven’t seen many of these before. Some examples include an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner, a machine that can scan vintage film negatives, and a combination-portable mug and french press. So if you’ve got a unique problem that needs solving, the solution might be just beyond this paragraph.
The best hotels to book in 2023
From next-level luxury escapes in Dubai, Mozambique and the Maldives to hip urban hideaways in Paris, Sydney and Palm Springs, this year's exciting array of new hotels has something for every traveler (and budget!).
China's Covid surge hits factories and consumer market
China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country.
CNN
1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0