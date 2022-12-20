Read full article on original website
Holiday Cheer and an Anonymous Award in a Small Minnesota Town
We all have that neighbor, or know of a family who decorates their house with lots and lots and LOTS of Christmas decorations and lights. And many of us refer to that house as the "Griswolds". And most everyone will get that reference as the family from the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
The Weekender: Family Friendly Christmas Activities
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Christmas is meant as a time to spend with family and this week our central Minnesota entertainment guide will feature several family activities everyone will enjoy. Read more in The Weekender!. 1. Cross County Skiing. Waite Park. Bundle up and hit the ski trails as...
Central Minnesota Schools are Already Running Out of Snow Days
Winter is off to a brutal start in Minnesota, so much so that some schools have already used their allotted snow days. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools shared this post on Facebook:. Notice for 3rd-6th grade parents: E-learning information. We have used our allocated snow days for this year. If we...
Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. -- Stearns County Board of Adjustment meeting has been postponed Thursday. Rescheduled for January 12th at 6:00 p.m. -- Benton County Historical Society and Museum closed Thursday and Friday. -- St. Cloud Social Security office is...
Weather Announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. They plan to open tentatively at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow. -- The Sartell Santa Tour is canceled. The Sartell Fire Department reminds everyone to restrict travel to essential travel only....
37th Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner in Waite Park
WAITE (WJON News) -- Volunteers are getting ready for the annual Christmas Dinner. The 37th annual event will take place on Christmas Day again this year. There is no dine-in option again this year, but they are offering curbside pickup and no contact delivery. Dinner Coordinator Joe Cordie has been...
Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday
The Foley Fire Department is sponsoring a Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday night. The parade route starting after 6pm will be to the south of the fire hall. The parade route starting at 7pm will be north of the fire hall. Santa will be handing out candy canes. Learn more...
Sushi Restaurant Moving Into Former Davanni’s Building
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After years of sitting vacant, the former Davanni's building in Waite Park has a new owner. Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says they've received a permit application for Yamoto Sushi House. A sign on the building also confirms the Sushi restaurant is coming...
This Holiday Figure Appeared At The Scene Of A Minnesota Car Crash!
Here's something you don't see every day! Santa was spotted at a car crash in Kandiyohi County recently and a squad car dash camera captured the proof!. The post by the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office was short but did state that no one was injured in the crash and all parties were able to go about the rest of their day.
Google walks away from Becker
BECKER (WJON News) - Plans for a proposed Google data center in Becker have fallen apart. The Minnesota Utilities Commission has received notice that Xcel Energy has terminated its agreement with Honeycrisp, LLC to build a 375,000-square-foot building next to the Sherco Power Plant. Announced in 2019, Xcel Energy planned...
Big Lottery Scratch Off Winner in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Somebody just won a big prize playing a scratch-off game in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winner of $77,777 in the game Ruby Red 7s. The winning ticket was bought at the Speedway in Sauk Rapids on Friday. It costs...
Sartell Santa Parade Canceled Due to Extreme Weather
SARTELL (WJON New) - Santa won't be rolling down the streets of Sartell Thursday night. The Sartell Fire Department says after consulting with Santa and Buddy the Elf, they've made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Sartell Santa Tour. The fire department says with the next couple of days...
Sartell-St. Stephen School District Looking to Add E-Learning Days
SARTELL (WJON News) - Students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district got an early start to winter break. The district decided to cancel classes Thursday due to the extreme cold. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says in the last week they have already had to use their two snow days. He says...
8 Guns, Body Armor, & Drugs Were All Seized Recently In N. Minneapolis
Recently Minnesota law enforcement took numerous guns, drugs, and body armor off the streets during an investigation in North Minneapolis. The most surprising element to the seizure was the sheer amount of drugs that were removed from the home. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office:. This week, as part...
New Munich Turkey Barn Destroyed By Fire
NEW MUNICH (WJON News) - Several fire crews responded to a turkey barn fire in New Munich Monday. Just after 3:30 a.m., a Stearns County deputy was on patrol when he reported a turkey barn was fully engulfed. New Munich, Melrose and Freeport fire departments were called to the scene...
SR-R Superintendent Hoping for More Funding
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is hopeful the Minnesota State Legislature will use some of the state's projected $17.6 billion surplus on K-12 education. Brad Bergstrom says the special education cross-subsidy needs to be fully funded. That's when we take dollars out...
