HUNTINGTON – Oregon State Police (OSP) in Baker County assisted the Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) earlier this week with attempting to locate a red Ford Tempo that had eluded the BCSO in Huntington. According to OSP, while searching for the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office contacted a female who was found to have warrants out of Malheur County and Payette County. At the request of the BCSO, OSP arrested the female, identified at 33-year-old Brandi Nicole Bowen on charges for a warrant arrest, contempt of court x 2 and fugitive from Another State.

BAKER COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO