nbcrightnow.com
Crash closes I-84 headed west
MEACHAM, Ore. - All lanes headed west on Interstate 84 have been closed after a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is between La Grande and Meacham, around milepost 241. ODOT also reported black ice in this area.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Union County Decorating Contest Winners announced
UNION COUNTY – The Union County Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the Union County Decorating Contest. This contest was sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce, John J. Howard & Associates and Oregon Trail Electric Coop.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Would you prefer a 4-Day School Week or keep it 5-Day, take a survey to voice your thoughts
LA GRANDE– The La Grande School District recently launched a community survey regarding the idea of moving the district from a 5-Day School Week to a 4-Day School Week. Superintendent George Mendoza spoke with Elkhorn Media Group’s Shannon McKone to discuss the survey. (SM) “Thank you for joining...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after semitruck crash in Eastern Oregon
INTERSTATE 84 — UPDATE. 12-22-22 According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), eastbound lanes of I-84 are reopened. Traffic is moving between Pendleton and La Grande, but drivers should still use caution in the area. 12-21-22 Lanes headed east on Interstate 84 are closed in Eastern Oregon due...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Agencies work together to make arrest
HUNTINGTON – Oregon State Police (OSP) in Baker County assisted the Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) earlier this week with attempting to locate a red Ford Tempo that had eluded the BCSO in Huntington. According to OSP, while searching for the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office contacted a female who was found to have warrants out of Malheur County and Payette County. At the request of the BCSO, OSP arrested the female, identified at 33-year-old Brandi Nicole Bowen on charges for a warrant arrest, contempt of court x 2 and fugitive from Another State.
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
