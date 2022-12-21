Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Several Wisconsin Auctioneers Participating in Qualifying Event for the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship Contest
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Several Wisconsin auctioneers will be among the participants in a regional qualifying event for the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship Contest. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Jacob Hills of Elite Auction Service, Ridgeway; Kyle Mueller, Mueller Xpress, Bagley; and Mark Oberholtzer, Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, will face 45 other competitors in Windsor, Missouri, on January 4.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee Offering a Scholarship Program
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee is offering a scholarship program to assist youth in developing pork production projects for 4-H and FFA members. The goal of the program is to encourage youth to become involved in the Wisconsin pork industry, offering opportunities to develop life skills...
cwbradio.com
Former Chair of Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board Resigning
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) The embattled former chair of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board said he’s resigning after refusing to step down at the end of his term for more than a year. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, Dr. Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Republicans and Governor Evers Poised to Clash Over Tax Cuts and Other Items
(AP) Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the upcoming two-year legislative session over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families. But even though Evers and Republicans are...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Gained About 12,000 New Residents from 2021 to 2022
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin gained about 12,000 new residents from 2021 to 2022, according to new numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio, the numbers are an improvement over last year's population increase of 3,585 people, but there were once again more deaths than births for the second straight year in Wisconsin.
cwbradio.com
WBCA Survey Shows Luke Warm Support For Basketball Shot Clock
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has provided results of a recent survey the organization conducted regarding support for a shot clock in high school basketball in Wisconsin, sending the information to all boys basketball coaches, girls basketball coaches, Athletic Directors, and District Administrators. The survey, conducted in mid-December, asked schools...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Health Officials Pushing Wisconsinites to Get Vaccinated
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Health officials are pushing Wisconsinites to get vaccinated as COVID-19 bivalent booster rates have fallen short of their goals ahead of the holiday season. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, the BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 variants of the omicron virus only recently emerged,...
cwbradio.com
Former Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman's Role in 2020 Fake Electors Scheme
(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Then-Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt texted a colleague on Dec. 12, 2020 that top advisors to former President Donald Trump were "up to no good" as they discussed plans to use fake presidential electors to contest Trump's defeat. But, according to Shawn...
Comments / 0