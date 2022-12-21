A Jamestown man is facing a slew of charges after he led police on a Christmas Day pursuit. Jamestown police say that officers responded to a business on North Main Street Sunday shortly after 12 pm to check on a blue Ford F-150 pickup that had been reported stolen out of the town of Ellicott. As officers reached the scene, they observed a male enter the pickup in the parking lot of the business. Police say the vehicle then drove away and refused to pull over, which led officers on a vehicle pursuit throughout the city's north side. The F-150 continued west on Fluvanna Avenue heading outside the city when the driver lost control of the pickup and struck a building just outside the city limits. The truck attempted to flee the scene by striking a Jamestown patrol car numerous times and striking a second patrol car almost hitting an officer. The pursuit ended when the F-150 became inoperable after crashing into a nearby ditch. The driver, 31-year-old Joseph James, was taken into custody without incident. Police charged James with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, criminal possession of stolen property 3rd, criminal mischief 2nd (two counts), unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, reckless driving and numerous vehicle and traffic law charges. James is being held until arraignment in Jamestown City Court.

