Hochul announces reopening of major highways in WNY
Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday the full reopening of the New York State Thruway (I-90), I-290, I-190 (Niagara County section and Erie County section north of I-290), I-990, Routes 400 and 219 as the Buffalo area continues to dig out from the massive snowstorm that hit during Christmas weekend. Hochul says crews continue to work on the remaining Erie County sections of I-190 and State Routes 5, 33, and 198, with expectations of reopening by tomorrow, if not sooner. All border crossings, including the Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge have been reopened. Inbound traffic on the Peace Bridge will be directed to I-190 northbound and I-290 eastbound to access the State Thruway. Inbound traffic from the Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge can take I-190 southbound and I-290 eastbound to access the Thruway.
Chautauqua County ready to assist Buffalo area with dig out
As the Buffalo area digs out from the "blizzard of the century", Chautauqua County is providing assistance to its neighbor to the north. County Executive P-J Wendel says several fire departments are ready to assist, including four members from the Forestville Fire Department's Rescue and ATV units. Wendel says he's been in touch with Erie County officials and is ready to assist if needed...
Three Police Departments in County Receive Platinum Awards from AAA
Three police departments in Chautauqua County were recently honored by AAA's East Central Office for their efforts to boost road safety for all motorists. AAA East Central Advisor Terry Rae Anthony hosted the departments for a luncheon at the Olive Garden in Lakewood. Anthony says the organization cares about the "motoring public," but needs the help of local police to get the message out...
Rescue Efforts Continuing from Winter Storm
While Chautauqua County has been spared the worst effects of the major winter storm, the same cannot be said for neighboring Erie County. Governor Kathy Hochul gave an update during a briefing Sunday morning. She says rescues are still going on for people trapped by more than six feet of snow that has accumulated from the storm. Officials say seven people have died from the effects of the blizzard weather and arctic conditions, and Hochul fears that death toll will rise...
Lake snows to ease up on Buffalo area
The massive winter storm that hit Western New York for several days has left at least 27 people dead in Erie County. Thousands of people were still without power on Tuesday. A driving ban remains in effect for the city of Buffalo and the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport will remain closed until Wednesday. During a storm briefing held in Buffalo on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul called the storm the blizzard of the century...
Fredonia man faces DWI and other charges after crash
A Fredonia man is facing DWI and other charges after a one vehicle crash on Van Buren Road in the town of Pomfret shortly after 4:30 pm Monday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation into the crash found the driver, 58-year-old Donald Salemi, was driving while intoxicated. Salemi was placed in custody and transported for processing where he was later released with citations. He will return to Pomfret Town Court at a later date to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving intoxicated per se, and moved from lane unsafely. No injuries were reported.
Traffic Stop in Jamestown Leads to Drug Charges for Buffalo Man
A traffic stop Wednesday evening on Jamestown's south side led to the arrest of a Buffalo man on multiple charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle with only one headlight in the area of Barker Street and South Main Street shortly after 8:15 PM. Officers say an investigation found that the driver, 25-year-old Haitham Kassem, was found to be in possession of 125 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 48 clonazepam pills, and a quantity of methamphetamine. While he was being transported to the Jamestown City Jail, Kassem allegedly tried to conceal 1.7 grams of fentanyl that officers located in the back seat of the patrol car. Kassem was charged with two felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with one headlight. He was held pending arraignment.
Jamestown man faces bevy of charges after Christmas Day police pursuit
A Jamestown man is facing a slew of charges after he led police on a Christmas Day pursuit. Jamestown police say that officers responded to a business on North Main Street Sunday shortly after 12 pm to check on a blue Ford F-150 pickup that had been reported stolen out of the town of Ellicott. As officers reached the scene, they observed a male enter the pickup in the parking lot of the business. Police say the vehicle then drove away and refused to pull over, which led officers on a vehicle pursuit throughout the city's north side. The F-150 continued west on Fluvanna Avenue heading outside the city when the driver lost control of the pickup and struck a building just outside the city limits. The truck attempted to flee the scene by striking a Jamestown patrol car numerous times and striking a second patrol car almost hitting an officer. The pursuit ended when the F-150 became inoperable after crashing into a nearby ditch. The driver, 31-year-old Joseph James, was taken into custody without incident. Police charged James with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, criminal possession of stolen property 3rd, criminal mischief 2nd (two counts), unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, reckless driving and numerous vehicle and traffic law charges. James is being held until arraignment in Jamestown City Court.
Area woman arrested for trespass
On December 14, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Summer J. Mathews, 41, no known address, for Criminal Trespass. Troopers investigating a report of a trespass in a garage at a residence on Van Gilder Road in the town of Yorkshire discovered items belonging to Mathews in the garage. Mathews was...
Dunkirk Police Issues Holiday Warning
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – During the holiday season, people are often busy, excited and a little careless when it comes to staying safe from no-gooders. Unfortunately, it’s a time when they should be extra careful. Crooks love the holidays as much as everyone else. Here are...
Man Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison For Threatening to Kill Black Customers at Various Stores Across The Country, Including a Cannabis Dispensary in Rockville
According to Buffalo News, a Seattle man, Joey George (37), was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to two years in federal prison for threatening to kill Black customers at a grocery store in Buffalo as well as other businesses across the country, including a cannabis dispensary in Rockville. According...
Buffalo Police looking for help finding missing 12-year-old
Nina Baker is 5'1" and 110 lbs.
