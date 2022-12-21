Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
UPDATE: ISP Identify the Person Who is Said to Have Struck the ITD Snowplow
UPDATE: Idaho State Police have identified the person who is said to have hit the ITD snowplow. This incident is still under investigation. ORIGIONAL STORY: Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a vehicle collision that happened Friday, December 23 between a pickup truck and a snowplow. The collision happened around...
Case prolonged for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's death
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman arrested for failure to report the death of then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, will have her case set back another month while she is residing in a state hospital in Blackfoot. A Payette County judge prolonged her case further on Friday by...
eastidahonews.com
Waterline break causes significant damage at local retirement center
IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries and no residents displaced after a waterline broke causing a section of ceiling to collapse earlier Friday evening at Lincoln Court Retirement Center, located at 850 Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls. The call came in to the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Dispatch...
Police looking for motorist who collided with snow plow on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Transportation Department plow out-of-service. ...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20
POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
eastidahonews.com
Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river
MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday thanks for an EIRMC employee who found an envelope full of cash
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Terri about an EIRMC employee named Janell who saved Terri’s Christmas. Here’s what Terri wrote:...
Authorities: Man shot by family member during disturbance in local neighborhood
Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self defense striking him in the leg. Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
Crews offer tips after responding to multiple calls of frozen waterlines
The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls. Over the past couple of days, the Idaho Falls Water Division has received multiple calls regarding frozen waterlines due to subzero temperatures. “Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between 5 to 6 feet deep, keeping...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Frozen Waterline Causes Damage at Idaho Falls Retirement Center
A waterline break caused a section of ceiling to collapse at Lincoln Court Retirement Center in Idaho Falls. Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. Friday and were informed that water was coming from the sprinkler system and there was smoke in the building. When Idaho Falls Firefighters arrived, there was no heat or fire. There were no injuries and no residents were displaced. The cause of the collapse was from a frozen waterline that broke within the sprinkler system. Damages are estimated at over $100,000.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms
DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
eastidahonews.com
Grandmother in ICU after crawling to neighbor’s for help following house fire
AMMON — An Ammon woman is lucky to be alive after a fire started at her home early Thursday morning. Jill Cooley, 59, is recovering in the ICU at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after crawling from her house on East Rawson Street to a neighbor’s to get help around 4 a.m.
kidnewsradio.com
Very cold conditions on Thursday morning
IDAHO (KIFI) – Wind chill temperatures reached below zero for all of Eastern Idaho on Thursday morning. Lots of arctic air came into the region to make temperatures about 20 to 30 degrees colder than Wednesday. Wind chill temperatures were as low as below 30 for both Pocatello and...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Moose Ridge Coffee Co. serves up fresh coffee, hot chocolate and lunch items
IDAHO FALLS – Coffee drinkers who love Idaho now have a new place to get a freshly brewed cup in a restaurant that showcases the unique features of the Gem State. Kimberly Floyd, who owns Moose Ridge Coffee Co. with her husband, Beau, describes the aesthetic of her shop as an outdoorsy feel, similar to what you might see at a lodge or national park. It’s inside Snake River Landing at 1157 Pier View Drive and offers a variety of drink and food items.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to probation after attacking two people in their home
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced on Tuesday after assaulting a couple in their home and being found in possession of illegal drugs. Michael Webster, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and felony possession of a controlled substance.
kidnewsradio.com
Bell Choir welcomes weary holiday travelers
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls regional airport has been surprising holiday travelers to help them ring in the holiday season. This year the airport invited local talent to bring holiday cheer to the new arrivals. “We’re hoping to bring some holiday cheer to passengers,” said organizer...
eastidahonews.com
Snowplow driver recognized after he prevented what could have been a fatal crash
SODA SPRINGS — A local snowplow driver is being recognized after he prevented what could have been a tragedy. Gil Wright, a transportation supervisor with the Idaho Transportation Department, was plowing snow on U.S. Highway 30 west of Soda Springs on Nov. 27. He spotted a pickup pulling a car from a ditch.
Motorists warned about numerous elk, deer and moose along I-15, I-86 and other local roads
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are advising travelers to slow down due to large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along I-86 from Pocatello to American Falls. Over the last couple of weeks large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the Reservation, along with numerous moose. Winter conditions have pushed these animals to lower elevations along I-15, I-86 and nearby Reservation roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists. ...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New business converts old school buses, vans into customized RVs
IDAHO FALLS – Bini Bazer says he’ll never work for someone else again. In August 2021, the 21-year-old Israeli man and his girlfriend, Tyanna Robertson, 23, of Idaho Falls, opened The Rolling Donkey, a business that converts old school buses, vans and other vehicles into custom motorhomes. It started in Boise, but it’s now transitioning into a shop at 3887 American Way, Ste. F, in Idaho Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly leaves scene of crash that resulted in injures to another person
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was charged after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a minor going to the hospital. Joseph Wilcox, 50, is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury. According to an affidavit of probable...
