Several Colorado state lawmakers traveled to Washington D.C. this week to meet with White House officials ahead of the 2023 legislative session. State Sen. Julie Gonzales and state Rep. Meg Froelich visited the White House Wednesday to discuss their work protecting reproductive rights. Gonzales and Froelich are among around 50 Democratic state lawmakers who visited the White House, with representatives from 31 states attending meetings in the presidential residence on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Associated Press reported that the legislators are coming to talk strategy on the Democratic Party's top issues.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO