James Corden Opens Up About Leaving Late Night And Why It’s Time To Say Goodbye

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 4 days ago

This spring, The Late Late Show With James Corden will cease to be on the 2023 TV schedule following the host’s decision to end his late night show. James Corden announced he’d be leaving The Late Late Show in April, and as his time on the show comes closer to ending, the television host has spoken more to his decision behind pulling the plug.

While guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , James Corden shared an honest and personal reason why he has decided to call it quits on The Late Late Show . In his words:

Our intention is to go out in the way that we came in. And I will miss it hugely. I will miss it everyday. I will miss the people I work with and there’s no sense of me leaving because I don’t love it. I’m leaving the show primarily because we’re a long way from home and we really want our children to know what it’s like to grow up in London, to have a solid relationship with their grandparents and it’s time that you don’t get back, really. So, however hard it is to go, I’m completely certain it is the right thing to do it, and I’ve loved every second of doing it. I love it, I love the show, I really do.

While speaking to fellow late night host, James Corden said he’ll be trying hard to ”not be crying the entire hour” as his final days draw nearer. He also explained that his decision to exit has less to do with a lack of passion for the CBS gig, and more to do with doing right by his family, in terms of his three children and their grandparents.

James Corden is married to television producer Julia Carey, who said “I do” back in 2012. They share an 11-year-old son named Max and two daughters, 8-year-old Carey and 5-year-old Charlotte. Corden has been on air with The Late Late Show since 2015, producing over a thousand episodes and having a ton of big guests.

Corden previously shared that he felt the show had “done everything we wanted to do ” as well. From creating Carpool Karaoke to Crosswalk the Musical or even doing some insane stunts with Tom Cruise for projects like Top Gun , Corden has certainly accomplished a lot across the eight years he’s given to late night television so far.

The late night host has also seen his share of controversies, including him getting blasted a few months ago for poor restaurant behavior categorized as “abusive.” Word on the street that James Corden might be rude behind the scenes was also recently boosted further by the Spice Girls' Mel B, who called him one of the “biggest dickhead[s]” she’d ever met .

For the moment, we don’t know who will go on to replace James Corden once his stint on The Late Late Show ends. The landscape is currently in need of two new hosts considering Trevor Noah has exited from The Daily Show , which he announced in fall. We’ll keep you posted here on CinemaBlend as these transitions in late night occur.

