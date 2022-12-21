ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Montgomery Road at Schoolhouse Lane in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, on Montgomery Road at Schoolhouse Lane in Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash at Harvey and Erkenbrecher avenues in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash at Harvey and Erkenbrecher avenues in Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Bethany Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Bethany Road in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S, near the Mall Road exit in Florence/ Lanes are blocked, use caution when approaching this area.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Ymca Drive in Blue Ash﻿

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Ymca Drive in Blue Ash.
BLUE ASH, OH

