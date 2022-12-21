Read full article on original website
On post trail
Do you know what it’s like to have ultimate freedom and belong only to the mountains and desert and forests? If you do, then you’ll understand what they mean when they say thru hiking will ruin your life, but in the best way. You’ll be chasing this high for the rest of your life, the endorphins of crossing high mountain passes for days on end and sleeping out under the stars and belonging to nobody and nowhere apart from yourself and the great wide open space of the horizons before you.
The Best Job on the Appalachian Trail: What It’s Really Like To Be an AT Ridgerunner
This is a guest post by Jim “Sisu” Fetig. The synonym for an Appalachian Trail ridgerunner is “janitor.” They pick up a lot of trash. Yet being a ridgerunner is one of the most rewarding jobs anyone could have. The job is worthwhile, hard, and fun...
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
Josh Perry Smashed a Record on the Pacific Crest Trail
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Josh Perry could not fathom the news he was reading about Heather “Anish” Anderson. It was the summer of 2013, and Anderson had bested the Pacific Crest Trail’s fastest known time by nearly five days. Through the wind-worn California desert, the volatile Sierra Nevada, and the seemingly endless Cascade Range, Anderson had averaged 44 miles per day during a two-month march from Mexico to Canada.
Trail Runner Finds A Shed Antler In The Worst Way Imaginable
If you’re looking for a reason to get outdoors and experience nature, and not worry about spending a ton of money on hunting equipment, shed hunting can be a cool hobby. Get outside, get in nature, find some cool antlers to decorate the house… shed hunting is a great way to get after it.
Rocky Mountain National Park Warns Visitors, Closes Road Due to Snow
Rocky Mountain National Park has experienced some winter weather within the past 24 hours, and as a result, officials decided to close the Bear Lake area until plow trucks can help clear the roads. Rocky Mountain saw roughly a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday...
I've been skiing across the Western US for over a decade. I think these 9 ski resorts are the best in the region.
The best ski resorts and mountains to visit in the Western US, including Deer Valley in Utah, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass in Colorado, and more.
WEEK 18: Skipping! Smoky! Sunrise! Miles 1979.2-1763.3 (Miles Skipped: 1952.6-1907.9)
The break from the smoke was short-lived as the next morning meandered through the rest of the lava field and across a flat, exposed plain. We walked towards a thick wall of haze for miles and miles. I could see the trail unraveling ahead, walking into nowhere. We passed Obsidian...
12 beginner mistakes new skiers make and how to avoid them, according to a lifelong skier
From skiing way too fast to not filling up all of the lift seats, here are things people can get wrong when they're new to the slopes.
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
Week 17: Return! Rowdiness! Rocks! (Miles 2092.2-1979.2: Yes, We’re Backwards Now)
Call this the hiker equivalent of Beyonce telling people they just can’t understand how hard it is to be perfect but taking a vacation from my vacation was exhausting! After hiking Washington in 20 days, taking planes, trains, and automobiles to another state, spending three days tramping around a little city trying to have a good time but also trying to cram in laundry, a resupply, and an REI visit, flying back to Portland, and taking a tram to a train type of thing to an Uber to a bus to the Timberline Lodge, I was fatigued. Like, can I get a vacation from my vacation’s vacation? Teeny tiny violins whine in the background.
What it's like to climb up and ski down Makalu, the world's 5th-highest mountain
Adrian Ballinger became the first person to ski down Makalu, the fifth-tallest mountain in the world, after 10 years and two previous attempts.
Patagonia vs Arc’teryx: the two outdoor gear brands compared head-to-head
Not sure where to get your gear? We take a closer look at the differences and similarities of the two popular outdoor clothing companies
Te Araroa: Stats, Budgeting, and Lingo
In one month, I’ll be on my way to New Zealand! In preparation for my thru-hike of the Te Araroa, I’ve done GOBS of research! Here’s a cumulation of what I’ve read/learned!. Te Araroa Stats. Te Araroa means “The Long Path”. At an average of...
Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes
When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
Best Horses for Trail Riding
For avid horse riders, it is not all about competing and shuffling through different equestrian competitions. Sure, you can excel at barrel riding, obstacle courses, racing, and even dressage – but there is also a less competitive, calmer side of horse riding to explore. When you want to feel one with nature and deepen the bond between you and your horse, trail riding is the thing to do. Just brave the wilds, explore the trails, and see what your mount is truly capable of. Trail riding is a popular equine activity, and can last from just a few hours up to several days and weeks. Of course, trail riding can have a competitive side as well – if that’s your cup of tea. Either way, you will need a special mount in order to succeed: a horse that is sure-footed, hardy, and able to tackle any type of terrain. This list of the 10 best horses for trail riding will certainly help you in your selection – read on to find a perfect match!
How I lost 25 lbs.
Posting this one without pictures. Just a bunch of information about my gear. I will also be posting a video version of this soon. In 1993, I stood on the roadside at the southern end of the 100 mile wilderness in Maine and hefted my 55 lb. pack onto my back. With nine days food plus an extra meal for good measure, plus a couple quarts of water, my base weight was around 35 lbs.
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
There's no hiding that mountain biking is an expensive sport, and inflation hasn't helped that situation. More often than not though, bike companies send out the top of the line model to test because they want us to have the best experience possible. We all love riding the latest and greatest gizmos - don't get us wrong - but what about the folks out there that don't want to splurge on all the carbon parts and electronic components? They still want to ride just as fast and far as anyone else.
Camping Fees Going Up At Kings Canyon And Sequoia National Parks
Campground fee increases will take effect for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks in California on January 1. This is the first of two increases, with the second set to take effect in 2024, according to a park release. This phased increase brings the two parks' campground fees in line with prices of similar campgrounds in the area and follows a public comment period that was announced in August 2022.
Patagonia vs The North Face – a closer look at two popular brands
What are the similarities and the differences of two major outdoors clothing and equipment companies
