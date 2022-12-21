ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
thetrek.co

On post trail

Do you know what it’s like to have ultimate freedom and belong only to the mountains and desert and forests? If you do, then you’ll understand what they mean when they say thru hiking will ruin your life, but in the best way. You’ll be chasing this high for the rest of your life, the endorphins of crossing high mountain passes for days on end and sleeping out under the stars and belonging to nobody and nowhere apart from yourself and the great wide open space of the horizons before you.
ARIZONA STATE
outsidemagazine

Josh Perry Smashed a Record on the Pacific Crest Trail

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Josh Perry could not fathom the news he was reading about Heather “Anish” Anderson. It was the summer of 2013, and Anderson had bested the Pacific Crest Trail’s fastest known time by nearly five days. Through the wind-worn California desert, the volatile Sierra Nevada, and the seemingly endless Cascade Range, Anderson had averaged 44 miles per day during a two-month march from Mexico to Canada.
OREGON STATE
Whiskey Riff

Trail Runner Finds A Shed Antler In The Worst Way Imaginable

If you’re looking for a reason to get outdoors and experience nature, and not worry about spending a ton of money on hunting equipment, shed hunting can be a cool hobby. Get outside, get in nature, find some cool antlers to decorate the house… shed hunting is a great way to get after it.
Outside Nomad

Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter

The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
thetrek.co

Week 17: Return! Rowdiness! Rocks! (Miles 2092.2-1979.2: Yes, We’re Backwards Now)

Call this the hiker equivalent of Beyonce telling people they just can’t understand how hard it is to be perfect but taking a vacation from my vacation was exhausting! After hiking Washington in 20 days, taking planes, trains, and automobiles to another state, spending three days tramping around a little city trying to have a good time but also trying to cram in laundry, a resupply, and an REI visit, flying back to Portland, and taking a tram to a train type of thing to an Uber to a bus to the Timberline Lodge, I was fatigued. Like, can I get a vacation from my vacation’s vacation? Teeny tiny violins whine in the background.
OREGON STATE
thetrek.co

Te Araroa: Stats, Budgeting, and Lingo

In one month, I’ll be on my way to New Zealand! In preparation for my thru-hike of the Te Araroa, I’ve done GOBS of research! Here’s a cumulation of what I’ve read/learned!. Te Araroa Stats. Te Araroa means “The Long Path”. At an average of...
mansionglobal.com

Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes

When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
PARK CITY, UT
petguide.com

Best Horses for Trail Riding

For avid horse riders, it is not all about competing and shuffling through different equestrian competitions. Sure, you can excel at barrel riding, obstacle courses, racing, and even dressage – but there is also a less competitive, calmer side of horse riding to explore. When you want to feel one with nature and deepen the bond between you and your horse, trail riding is the thing to do. Just brave the wilds, explore the trails, and see what your mount is truly capable of. Trail riding is a popular equine activity, and can last from just a few hours up to several days and weeks. Of course, trail riding can have a competitive side as well – if that’s your cup of tea. Either way, you will need a special mount in order to succeed: a horse that is sure-footed, hardy, and able to tackle any type of terrain. This list of the 10 best horses for trail riding will certainly help you in your selection – read on to find a perfect match!
TENNESSEE STATE
thetrek.co

How I lost 25 lbs.

Posting this one without pictures. Just a bunch of information about my gear. I will also be posting a video version of this soon. In 1993, I stood on the roadside at the southern end of the 100 mile wilderness in Maine and hefted my 55 lb. pack onto my back. With nine days food plus an extra meal for good measure, plus a couple quarts of water, my base weight was around 35 lbs.
MAINE STATE
Pinkbike.com

2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

There's no hiding that mountain biking is an expensive sport, and inflation hasn't helped that situation. More often than not though, bike companies send out the top of the line model to test because they want us to have the best experience possible. We all love riding the latest and greatest gizmos - don't get us wrong - but what about the folks out there that don't want to splurge on all the carbon parts and electronic components? They still want to ride just as fast and far as anyone else.
nationalparkstraveler.org

Camping Fees Going Up At Kings Canyon And Sequoia National Parks

Campground fee increases will take effect for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks in California on January 1. This is the first of two increases, with the second set to take effect in 2024, according to a park release. This phased increase brings the two parks' campground fees in line with prices of similar campgrounds in the area and follows a public comment period that was announced in August 2022.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy