DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson missed his first Dallas reunion after the New York Knicks point guard was ruled out of a meeting with the Mavericks with a sore right hip. The club announced the decision not long before the start of Tuesday night’s game. Brunson played when the Knicks lost to the Mavericks 121-100 in New York in early December. The rematch was his first missed game of the season. Brunson was drafted in the second round by Dallas in 2018, the same year Mavs superstar Luka Doncic went third overall. A two-time NCAA champion at Villanova, Brunson grew into quite the sidekick for Doncic before signing with the Knicks as a free agent this past summer.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO