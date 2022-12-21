ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

12 Days of Christmas: The Renewal Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the last day of our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA non-profits. We’re shining a light on The Renewal Center. The organization is only growing from here, but so is the need for their services. “If you don’t develop relationships there’s nothing....
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Morehouse General Hospital makes Christmas special for area families

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Morehouse General Hospital made dreams come true with its annual “Meaningful, Merry, and Bright” event. Staff raffled off coats, toys, bikes, and gift cards to families throughout the parish. The director of marketing at Morehouse General, Claudia Franklin, said she loves how it brings the community together.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Tyson Foods to donate 60,000 pounds of protein to Northeast Louisiana residents after recent tornado storm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Tyson Foods will donate approximately 60,000 pounds of protein (equivalent to 240,000 meals) to support Northeast Louisiana residents, first responders, and those affected by recent storms. We’re devasted by the destruction and want to do our part to help those affected. We’re proud to work with […]
LOUISIANA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

145,000 Households In Louisiana Will See A Decrease In SNAP Benefits

145K Households In Louisiana Will See A Decrease In SNAP Benefits. The change and decrease in SNAP benefits were because of the cost-of-living adjustment to the social security and veterans benefits. The decrease was said to be still in the process of adjustment, households will see the reduction in January.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

New probation, parole officers earn badges

The Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections swore in 19 new probation and parole officers on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Court documents show photos of the many guns and stacks of cash EBR deputies seized in a multi-week drug probe. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM UTC. A historic tabernacle...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

A new club in the Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to get more involved in the parks that the natural state has to offer, a new rewards program could help you. Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to travel to all 52 state parks. This is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, a program that helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp.
ARKANSAS STATE
KPLC TV

Warming Station (5)

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
ALBANY, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Nurse practitioner indicted

The United States Attorney’s Office has announced a federal grand jury has indicted Bonnie J. Sherrard, 46, for illegally dispensing and distributing controlled substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrard was a licensed nurse practitioner licensed working with a physician in Ruston. According to officials, the indictment seeks forfeiture of Sherrard’s license to practice as a nurse practitioner in Louisiana.
RUSTON, LA
WDSU

Louisiana governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA

