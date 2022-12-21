Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
12 Days of Christmas: The Renewal Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the last day of our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA non-profits. We’re shining a light on The Renewal Center. The organization is only growing from here, but so is the need for their services. “If you don’t develop relationships there’s nothing....
KNOE TV8
Morehouse General Hospital makes Christmas special for area families
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Morehouse General Hospital made dreams come true with its annual “Meaningful, Merry, and Bright” event. Staff raffled off coats, toys, bikes, and gift cards to families throughout the parish. The director of marketing at Morehouse General, Claudia Franklin, said she loves how it brings the community together.
Creole Food Traditions During the Holidays
"Food is so powerful. It's a conduit because it holds memories and tells you who you are."
Tyson Foods to donate 60,000 pounds of protein to Northeast Louisiana residents after recent tornado storm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Tyson Foods will donate approximately 60,000 pounds of protein (equivalent to 240,000 meals) to support Northeast Louisiana residents, first responders, and those affected by recent storms. We’re devasted by the destruction and want to do our part to help those affected. We’re proud to work with […]
proclaimerscv.com
145,000 Households In Louisiana Will See A Decrease In SNAP Benefits
145K Households In Louisiana Will See A Decrease In SNAP Benefits. The change and decrease in SNAP benefits were because of the cost-of-living adjustment to the social security and veterans benefits. The decrease was said to be still in the process of adjustment, households will see the reduction in January.
WAFB.com
New probation, parole officers earn badges
The Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections swore in 19 new probation and parole officers on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Court documents show photos of the many guns and stacks of cash EBR deputies seized in a multi-week drug probe. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM UTC. A historic tabernacle...
City of Monroe to open warming station for the community due to incoming low temperatures
The facility is unable to accommodate special medical needs. Those who use the facility must be ambulatory and self-sufficient.
Louisiana Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Louisiana.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
KNOE TV8
A new club in the Natural State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to get more involved in the parks that the natural state has to offer, a new rewards program could help you. Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to travel to all 52 state parks. This is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, a program that helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp.
KPLC TV
Warming Station (5)
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
Louisiana man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl from California to Louisiana
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a cross-country fentanyl trafficking network.
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Nurse practitioner indicted
The United States Attorney’s Office has announced a federal grand jury has indicted Bonnie J. Sherrard, 46, for illegally dispensing and distributing controlled substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrard was a licensed nurse practitioner licensed working with a physician in Ruston. According to officials, the indictment seeks forfeiture of Sherrard’s license to practice as a nurse practitioner in Louisiana.
WDSU
Louisiana governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving...
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Three die in Louisiana house fires over 26-hour period
The people who died lived in Leesville, New Orleans and Ruston. State Fire Marshal officials are offering safety tips to try to save lives.
