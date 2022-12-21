ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State football: Peach Bowl could be a program-changing game

The Ohio State football team is about a week away from a Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. This could be a program-defining game. The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day have been taking their fair share of criticism over the past month. A second consecutive loss to Michigan, a lackluster recruiting cycle, and problems with NIL have all taken their toll on the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Best Bets for Every Christmas Day Game)

Merry Christmas to everyone this freezing winter day!. I celebrated my Christmas Eve with a two platefuls of Chinese food last night, so I'm fully carb-loaded up and ready to tune in and wager on all of today's games, including an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the middle matchup of Sunday's all day five-game set.
NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off

NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better

What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys

It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
