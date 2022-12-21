Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Target recalling weighted blankets after deaths of two children
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Target is recalling weighted blankets after the deaths of two children. The retailer says a four-year-old girl and six-year-old girl got caught in the cover of the blanket and suffocated. The Pillowfort weighted blankets were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from December of...
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
WALA-TV FOX10
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold, crowds, and traffic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waiting to get all that Christmas shopping done will get you every time -- especially this year. Last minute shoppers not only have to contend with the crowds and traffic, but now the extreme cold weather. “It’s way too cold. Regretting waiting last minute. I don’t...
WALA-TV FOX10
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
utv44.com
Prichard Fire Dept. delivers Christmas cheer
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Families in Prichard got a little Christmas cheer Thursday. Those in need picked up toys at the Prichard Fire Department. The fireFighters delivered toys to those who weren't able to drive in. The fire department delivered to four families Thursday. 70 families picked up earlier...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was shot on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. At 6:08 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. regarding a shooting call. Police said the male victim was located and transported to...
THC business burglarized five times in past two months
A local business owner is running out of options to stop burglars after his store was broken into five times in the past two months.
1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
wvtm13.com
Man enjoys freedom for the holidays after 2 decades behind bars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gregory Davis is looking forward to what he expects will be the best Christmas in his 57 years. He is going home to Mobile to surprise family members, including grandchildren he has never met. "Can't wait just to get there and just to see the smile...
Alabama plumbers warn about dangers of pipes bursting due to freezing weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
utv44.com
Available Mobile community resources during freezing temperatures
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In preparation for the dangerously low temperatures expected over the next several days, the City of Mobile has been coordinating with local churches, ministries, community groups and non-profit organizations. Below is a list of known warming centers and shelters available to homeless persons in our area. These shelters are being supported by the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, Mobile County Health Department, the Red Cross, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the City of Mobile.
Escambia Co. THC store burglarized 2 times on Tuesday, ECSO searching for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who has burglarized Legal Leaf, a THC store in Pensacola. On Dec. 20, ECSO said the suspect burglarized Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. They said the suspect is responsible for two burglaries that occurred on the same night […]
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people were hit by a car at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road Tuesday night. Police said an adult woman and two juveniles were hit on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All three were sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This is all the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
