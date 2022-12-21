ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Target recalling weighted blankets after deaths of two children

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Target is recalling weighted blankets after the deaths of two children. The retailer says a four-year-old girl and six-year-old girl got caught in the cover of the blanket and suffocated. The Pillowfort weighted blankets were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from December of...
AL.com

Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile

As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold, crowds, and traffic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waiting to get all that Christmas shopping done will get you every time -- especially this year. Last minute shoppers not only have to contend with the crowds and traffic, but now the extreme cold weather. “It’s way too cold. Regretting waiting last minute. I don’t...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Prichard Fire Dept. delivers Christmas cheer

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Families in Prichard got a little Christmas cheer Thursday. Those in need picked up toys at the Prichard Fire Department. The fireFighters delivered toys to those who weren't able to drive in. The fire department delivered to four families Thursday. 70 families picked up earlier...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 injured in crash on U.S. 45

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was shot on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. At 6:08 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. regarding a shooting call. Police said the male victim was located and transported to...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Available Mobile community resources during freezing temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In preparation for the dangerously low temperatures expected over the next several days, the City of Mobile has been coordinating with local churches, ministries, community groups and non-profit organizations. Below is a list of known warming centers and shelters available to homeless persons in our area. These shelters are being supported by the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, Mobile County Health Department, the Red Cross, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the City of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
MOBILE, AL

