West Lafayette, IN

Veteran Purdue DE opts for transfer portal, per report

Purdue is losing defensive linemen at a staggering pace. Within the past week, the Boilermakers have lost defensive tackles Branson Deen, Lawrence Johnson and Greg Hudgins. On Friday, they were joined in the transfer portal by yet another defensive lineman, veteran defensive end Jack Sullivan, who announced his plans for next season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Ryan Walters weighs in on Purdue's NIL situation, transfer portal

Ryan Walters gave his thoughts on a multitude of different topics on Friday. The Purdue HC is just beginning his career with the Boilermakers. Walters is confident in the ability of AD Mike Bobinski and Deputy AD Tiffini Grimes to provide him with the resources to compete in the current era of NIL. Walters talked about this on the ‘Kevin & Query Show’ on The Fan in Indianapolis.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue reprimands campus official for mocking Asian remark

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University said Thursday its Board of Trustees had formally reprimanded the top official of its northwestern Indiana campuses over his mocking of Asian languages during a recent commencement ceremony. The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest has demanded the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon...
HAMMOND, IN
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
MADISONVILLE, LA
Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.

A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
INDIANA STATE
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage

KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
KOKOMO, IN
3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Shot fired into Lafayette home, shooter at large

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Someone fired a single gunshot into the residence at 900 N. 10th St. in Lafayette Friday. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard, there was at least one person home at the time the shot was fired. No one was injured in the incident, Lt. Gard said.
LAFAYETTE, IN
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Something Splendid opens in Westfield

Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
WESTFIELD, IN
Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty

Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony. The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Plan for homeless during winter storm

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In response to the hazardous weather Lafayette Urban Ministry's will be opening their Winter Warming station 3 hours early tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Making it's hours 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.. LUM will also be providing transportation from the LTHC day shelter to...
LAFAYETTE, IN

