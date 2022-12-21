Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Painter on Bringing No. 1-Ranked Purdue to Mackey Arena for the First Time: 'We've Earned it'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in program history, Purdue basketball welcomed an opponent to Mackey Arena as the No. 1-ranked team in the country. The Boilermakers have reached the top of the national rankings in consecutive seasons, a feat that hasn't been done by a Big Ten program since 1976.
247Sports
Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's defense highlight college basketball's most impressive stats this season
With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Win Against New Orleans
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated New Orleans on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena to move to 12-0 on the season. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference, including video.
saturdaytradition.com
Veteran Purdue DE opts for transfer portal, per report
Purdue is losing defensive linemen at a staggering pace. Within the past week, the Boilermakers have lost defensive tackles Branson Deen, Lawrence Johnson and Greg Hudgins. On Friday, they were joined in the transfer portal by yet another defensive lineman, veteran defensive end Jack Sullivan, who announced his plans for next season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters weighs in on Purdue's NIL situation, transfer portal
Ryan Walters gave his thoughts on a multitude of different topics on Friday. The Purdue HC is just beginning his career with the Boilermakers. Walters is confident in the ability of AD Mike Bobinski and Deputy AD Tiffini Grimes to provide him with the resources to compete in the current era of NIL. Walters talked about this on the ‘Kevin & Query Show’ on The Fan in Indianapolis.
informnny.com
Purdue reprimands campus official for mocking Asian remark
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University said Thursday its Board of Trustees had formally reprimanded the top official of its northwestern Indiana campuses over his mocking of Asian languages during a recent commencement ceremony. The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest has demanded the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon...
kalb.com
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
wamwamfm.com
Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.
A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
WANE-TV
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage
KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
WISH-TV
3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
WLFI.com
Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
WLFI.com
Shot fired into Lafayette home, shooter at large
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Someone fired a single gunshot into the residence at 900 N. 10th St. in Lafayette Friday. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard, there was at least one person home at the time the shot was fired. No one was injured in the incident, Lt. Gard said.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
WL overdose in 2021 leads to charges against Lafayette woman
A Lafayette woman has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic more than a year after a 22-year-old man died of an apparent overdose in her 320 Brown St. apartment in West Lafayette. Erin Mae Clugh called West Lafayette police on Sept. 12, 2021, telling...
From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
Three Missing Kids from Indy Found in Honda Odyssey That Crashed
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–Three kids were in a Honda Odyssey that crashed in Tippecanoe County Wednesday. State police say a trooper spotted the Odyssey just after 3 am committing “multiple traffic violations.” The driver refused to stop for the trooper and sped away northbound on I-65. The trooper...
Current Publishing
Something Splendid opens in Westfield
Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
wbaa.org
Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty
Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony. The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.
WLFI.com
Plan for homeless during winter storm
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In response to the hazardous weather Lafayette Urban Ministry's will be opening their Winter Warming station 3 hours early tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Making it's hours 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.. LUM will also be providing transportation from the LTHC day shelter to...
Comments / 0