Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AL.com

Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF

Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
theadvocate.com

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
BATON ROUGE, LA
rocketcitynow.com

5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor signs with Alabama

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Crimson Tide landed two five-star defensive linemen, Qua Russaw and James Smith, from the same Montgomery high school to lock up a class that will challenge the 2022 Texas A&M signing class for the highest score ever generated by the 247 composite. Alabama also...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Montgomery, December 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Park Crossing High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on December 23, 2022, 17:30:00.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery city, county offices closed Friday amid weather concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county offices will be closed Friday amid weather concerns. Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton has declared all city and county office buildings in Montgomery, Montgomery County and the town of Pike Road to close due for “potentially dangerous driving conditions as a result of anticipated late-night precipitation and early morning freezing temperatures.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

