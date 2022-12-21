ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) encourages fans during the first half against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
PROVO, UT
7220sports.com

Did Wyoming Find its Quarterback of the Future?

LARAMIE -- Southlake Carroll High School has been nothing short of a quarterback factory. Chase Daniel went there. So did Kenny Hill, Greg McElroy and Quinn Ewers. Ewers was the top high school recruit in the country, so in demand he skipped his senior year at one of the top powerhouse programs in the state of Texas. NIL money -- lots of it -- was riding on that decision.
LARAMIE, WY
ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature

PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
UTAH STATE

