(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin gained about 12,000 new residents from 2021 to 2022, according to new numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio, the numbers are an improvement over last year's population increase of 3,585 people, but there were once again more deaths than births for the second straight year in Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO