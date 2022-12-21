Read full article on original website
Ole Miss lands big-time portal receiver Tre Harris
And just like that, Lane Kiffin snagged his second commitment from the transfer portal in just a little over a few hours on Friday. This time, it was big-time wide receiver Tre Harris from Louisiana Tech. Harris follows Miami (Ohio) corner back John Saunders, who also committed to the Rebels on Friday.
