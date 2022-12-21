Read full article on original website
Tax Act Texas Bowl | Lane Kiffin suspects his Rebels are ready to play
It is now less than 48 hours until the culmination of the Ole Miss Rebels' football season. Ole Miss (8-4) meets Texas Tech (7-5) Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT in the Tax Act Texas Bowl. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin immediately...
Zach Evans still contemplating his future with Ole Miss
Ole Miss running back Zach Evans is still contemplating his future. The only thing he knows for sure is that he will play in the Rebels' season finale Wednesday night in the Tax Act Texas Bowl versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Beyond that, it remains up in the air...
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in AP Poll as SEC play begins
Tennessee basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll with SEC play scheduled to begin on Wednesday afternoon in Oxford. Tipoff against Ole Miss is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. In the Vols' last game out last Wednesday, they defeated Austin...
