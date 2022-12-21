Read full article on original website
CNET
The Post Office Just Got Approved for a Stamp Increase. Here's How to Save Big on Postage
The US Post Office is raising the price of first-class stamps, packages and other services in late January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The...
Major U.S. companies switching to electric vehicles
Amazon, FedEx and UPS are just some of the major companies starting to switch to electric vehicles for deliveries and trucking. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on why these businesses are going green.Dec. 7, 2022.
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Over 200 Walmart Stores Soon to Charge 10 Cents Per Shopping Bag
A Colorado Walmart will soon join locations in three other states to meet eco-friendly initiatives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, The Daily Sentinel, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
