ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Major U.S. companies switching to electric vehicles

Amazon, FedEx and UPS are just some of the major companies starting to switch to electric vehicles for deliveries and trucking. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on why these businesses are going green.Dec. 7, 2022.
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy