Read full article on original website
Related
Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer
Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal lipidome atlas of developing heart
The heart, an indispensable organ with fascinating development biology, is the first organ to become functional in the developing mammalian embryo. Cardiac lipid metabolism is intricately connected with heart physiology. However, a comprehensive lipidomic map of heart organogenesis has yet to be created. Researchers led by Prof. Dr. Shui Guanghou...
MedicalXpress
Body pitch and movement distort perception, find researchers
Our ability to perceive what is truly vertical is crucial. Without it, we would struggle to perform simple tasks such as holding a cup of coffee without spilling it and maintaining appropriate body posture. Now, an international team of scientists from Japan, Canada and Germany have discovered a new situation...
MedicalXpress
Genetic mechanism associated with high-calorie food-fueled obesity revealed
High-calorie foods—high in fat, oil, and sugar—can taste good but often cause overeating, leading to obesity and major health problems. But what stimulates the brain to cause overeating?. Recently, it has become clear that a gene called CREB-Regulated Transcription Coactivator 1 (CRTC1) is associated with obesity in humans....
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
How one scientist wants to prove we live in a simulation
The simulation theory is an old belief that everything we know and love is just part of a computer-run simulation. It’s a belief that relies on everything we know being part of an advanced virtual world – that our universe is a hologram. Now, a theoretical physicist wants to put that theory to the test and hopefully prove whether it’s fact or fiction.
MedicalXpress
Use of hearing aids and cochlear implants associated with a decreased risk of developing dementia
Researchers have published findings which suggest that the use of hearing aids and cochlear implants can reduce the risk of developing dementia by slowing down cognitive decline, such as memory loss. The use of hearing aids and cochlear implants by people with hearing loss was found to reduce long-term cognitive...
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
scitechdaily.com
Experiments Show Infection of Visceral Fat Cells May Contribute to Severe COVID-19
Experiments show that visceral fat – fat around the liver, intestines, and other organs, considered a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure – contributes more to severe COVID-19 than subcutaneous fat (under the skin, as in “love handles”). The experiments were conducted in Brazil by researchers at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and the University of São Paulo (USP).
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Futurism
Gloomy Physicists Say Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Is Too Late to Save Us
Earlier this month, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory claimed to have achieved a world's first: generating more energy with a fusion reaction than they put into it. The feat has long been called the "holy grail" of fusion power, and a potentially significant waypoint on the road to...
Mercy launches a multi-cancer early detection test
Mercy Hospital in St. Louis will begin testing for many cancers early in their development.
MedicalXpress
Nerve block an effective treatment for painful shoulder condition
Treating the painful shoulder condition adhesive capsulitis with a nerve block is a safe, simple and effective treatment, according to recent results from a Flinders-led clinical trial. Also known as frozen shoulder, adhesive capsulitis is a common shoulder condition is unknown and current that results in stiffness and pain in...
MedicalXpress
Commonly used macular degeneration drug outperforms another at weaning patients off treatment at one year
A pilot, "look-back" study of information about 106 patients with "wet" age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treated at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Medicine has revealed that nearly half of patients treated with aflibercept could safely stop eye injection therapy after one year without further vision loss. Only 17% of patients taking another commonly used wet AMD therapy, bevacizumab, were able to safely wean from the drug at a year.
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover New Information Regarding an Ancient Mass Extinction Event
Ancient mass extinction was preceded by a drop in a crucial trace element. According to a recent study from Florida State University, a major extinction event around 183 million years ago was preceded by a fall in the element molybdenum across Earth’s oceans. The decline shows that significantly more...
MedicalXpress
AI technology to help reduce the risk of vision loss, stroke
New artificial intelligence (AI) technology that detects subtle changes in the retina could prove a game-changer in helping millions of people avoid vision loss or blindness. The retinal deep learning model, developed during a three-year study by Monash University, helps GPs and health care professionals detect and predict the risk of retinal vein occlusion (RVO), which occurs when a blood clot blocks a vein in the eye's retina.
scitechdaily.com
Columbia University Obesity Treatment: Nanotechnology Reduces Fat at Targeted Locations
Positively Charged Nanomaterials Treat Obesity Anywhere You Want. Columbia University researchers discover that the cationic-charged P-G3 reduces fat at targeted locations by inhibiting the unhealthy lipid storage of enlarged fat cells. For a long time, scientists have been working on how to treat obesity, a serious condition that can lead...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Heart Attack On a Chip
Researchers at the University of Southern California Alfred E. Mann Department of Biomedical Engineering have developed a “heart attack on a chip,” a device that could one day serve as a testbed to develop new heart drugs and even personalized medicines. “Our device replicates some key features of...
MedicalXpress
Staph infection-induced kidney disease may be linked to bacterial gene mutation
Researchers aiming to predict which staph-infection patients might develop a related kidney disease have found a high frequency of gene mutations in the infecting bacteria of affected patients, which suggests these variants may play a role in the body's initiation of the renal damage. The kidney disorder is a fairly...
Comments / 0