A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
MLive.com
Lions trash field conditions in Carolina: ‘I didn’t think that was actually legal’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Frank Ragnow has been slowed by excruciating toe pain all year. He still made the Pro Bowl because, well, he’s Frank Ragnow. But he still hasn’t gotten in a full week of practice all year because of the toe pain. Sometimes, he leaves games in...
MLive.com
Lions’ Frank Ragnow blames himself for botched snap: ‘That fumble was my fault’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions have struggled to run the football in the second half of the season. They’ve continued to pile up points and wins anyway because of the outstanding play of Jared Goff. The production, yes. But the ball security too. Goff continued to play well...
MLive.com
Lions LB Derrick Barnes, C Frank Ragnow cleared to play in frigid Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One of the hottest teams in the league has arrived for what’s expected to be the coldest game in Carolina history. And they’ve brought a near-full complement of players, too. Center Frank Ragnow (toe) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) have both been cleared to play...
Why Michigan Wins the College Football Playoff National Championship
Here are reasons why Michigan will win the College Football Playoff national championship.
NFL insider believes ‘good chance’ Green Bay Packers reset roster in 2023
The Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations in the 2022 NFL season, fighting to keep their playoff
MLive.com
Raiders vs. Steelers predictions & odds for Saturday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Raiders and Steelers are both mathematically still in the hunt for a wild-card place in the AFC, but the season will be...
MLive.com
Illinois RB Chase Brown declares for NFL Draft, won’t play in bowl game
One of the Big Ten’s top running backs is off to the NFL. Illinois running back Chase Brown, a second-team all-conference performer in 2022, has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. “First of all, I...
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Lions allow staggering 240 rushing yards in historically bad half
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions have one of the most-improved run defenses in the league. They allowed just 50 yards last week in New York. The week before that, they held Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings to just 22 yards on the ground. Then they took the field...
MLive.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown becomes youngest Lions receiver ever with 1,000-yard season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A few days after Amon-Ra St. Brown became one of the top Pro Bowl snubs in the league, he continued his all-out assault on the Detroit Lions record book. St. Brown opened Saturday’s game against Carolina with 974 receiving yards on the season, leaving him just 26 shy of becoming the youngest receiver in franchise history with a 1,000-yard season. He didn’t need long to get there either -- surprise, surprise -- surpassing the mark with two early catches for 32 yards against the Panthers.
MLive.com
After giving basketball second shot, Garber QB sparks team to victory
It turns out the quarterback can hoop. Returning to the court after a couple years away from the game, Cade Coquillard looks like a nice pickup for the Essexville Garber boys basketball team.
MLive.com
Frank Ragnow listed as questionable against Panthers, Jason Cabinda among 3 out
ALLEN PARK -- Once again, Frank Ragnow was limited by toe pain throughout the practice week. Once again, he’s expected to play anyway. The Detroit Lions have listed their Pro Bowl center as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday while working through the toe that has given him trouble since Week 1, but did get in some reps on Thursday and is expected to play.
MLive.com
Playoff outlook: Lions would already be in field with win, now need lots of help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions could have climbed into the playoff field on Christmas Eve with a win in Carolina, plus losses by Seattle and Washington. Seattle and Washington held up their ends of the bargain. The Lions very much did not in a 37-23 loss against the Panthers. A sense of lost opportunity swelled in the locker room after the game, but players were also heartened by the losses all around them.
MLive.com
Lions trying to join 1970 Bengals as only teams to make playoffs after 1-6 start
ALLEN PARK -- In all the years they’ve been playing this game, 695 teams have qualified for the postseason. Some have been undefeated, others have been .500, a few have even been below .500. But just one -- the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals -- has ever lost six of their first seven games before punching their ticket to the playoffs.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Ishbia, St. Andre donated $24 million right before Mel Tucker’s extension
Less than a week before Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed a lucrative contract extension last year, Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre agreed to donate $24 million to the university’s athletic department. The agreements don’t specify the money be used to fund the 10-year, $95 million extension...
MLive.com
Red Wings sign Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
The Detroit Red Wings have signed Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, was Detroit’s fifth selection (113th overall in the fourth round) in the 2022 entry draft. He is small (5-10, 165) but a good skater and has been described as a competitive player and hard worker by Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper.
MLive.com
The Lions want to control games on the ground. Their failures could be their undoing.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions aren’t dead yet. But if they don’t solve their issues on the ground, you could lose a couple fingers to the North Carolina winter and still have enough digits left to count the number of days they have to live. Their memorable...
MLive.com
Win means ‘a little extra’ for Bay City Central coach in old stomping grounds
For a road game, it felt like home for Jordan Duby. The Bay City Central boys basketball coach took his team to his old stomping grounds, taking on his alma mater Birch Run on the court he once called home.
MLive.com
MLive.com
