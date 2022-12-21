ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Raiders vs. Steelers predictions & odds for Saturday Night Football

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Raiders and Steelers are both mathematically still in the hunt for a wild-card place in the AFC, but the season will be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive.com

Amon-Ra St. Brown becomes youngest Lions receiver ever with 1,000-yard season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A few days after Amon-Ra St. Brown became one of the top Pro Bowl snubs in the league, he continued his all-out assault on the Detroit Lions record book. St. Brown opened Saturday’s game against Carolina with 974 receiving yards on the season, leaving him just 26 shy of becoming the youngest receiver in franchise history with a 1,000-yard season. He didn’t need long to get there either -- surprise, surprise -- surpassing the mark with two early catches for 32 yards against the Panthers.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Frank Ragnow listed as questionable against Panthers, Jason Cabinda among 3 out

ALLEN PARK -- Once again, Frank Ragnow was limited by toe pain throughout the practice week. Once again, he’s expected to play anyway. The Detroit Lions have listed their Pro Bowl center as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday while working through the toe that has given him trouble since Week 1, but did get in some reps on Thursday and is expected to play.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Playoff outlook: Lions would already be in field with win, now need lots of help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions could have climbed into the playoff field on Christmas Eve with a win in Carolina, plus losses by Seattle and Washington. Seattle and Washington held up their ends of the bargain. The Lions very much did not in a 37-23 loss against the Panthers. A sense of lost opportunity swelled in the locker room after the game, but players were also heartened by the losses all around them.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions trying to join 1970 Bengals as only teams to make playoffs after 1-6 start

ALLEN PARK -- In all the years they’ve been playing this game, 695 teams have qualified for the postseason. Some have been undefeated, others have been .500, a few have even been below .500. But just one -- the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals -- has ever lost six of their first seven games before punching their ticket to the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings sign Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, was Detroit’s fifth selection (113th overall in the fourth round) in the 2022 entry draft. He is small (5-10, 165) but a good skater and has been described as a competitive player and hard worker by Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

PointsBet promo RFPICKS14: Claim your $2,000 worth of Second Chance bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Nearly every sport is in action this time of year, and PointsBet Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to enjoy the NFL, NBA,...
MLive.com

Caesars Ohio promo code MLIVETIX unlocks $100 bet credit + more

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio, your wait to bet legally is just about to end, and as of January 1, 2023, if you sign up for an...
OHIO STATE

