ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

AMC abandons talks to acquire bankrupt Cineworld's theaters

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tGvU_0jq4hH0d00

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N) said on Wednesday it was no longer in talks to acquire some theaters owned by now bankrupt Cineworld Group (CINE.L) following initial discussions with some lenders.

AMC said the earlier talks were focused on the acquisition of certain theater assets of Cineworld in the United States and Europe, which would be financed partly through issuance of its preferred stock and debt financing provided by the lenders.

AMC in August announced its preferred share APE as a special dividend for shareholders and a means to raise capital in the future. The company listed these shares in New York under the ticker 'APE'.

Shares of AMC rose nearly 2% in trading before the bell, while its preferred shares were up more than 3%. Cineworld shares fell 5%.

During the discussions, AMC said Cineworld did not provide any confidential or non-public information, analyses, compilations, forecasts, among other documents to the lenders.

AMC added that a definitive deal had not been reached related to any proposal to the debtors in the Cineworld cases and there was no assurance that it would resume talks.

Cineworld did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, in October announced a bankruptcy settlement with its landlords and lenders, clearing the way for the company to borrow funds and make a $1 billion debt repayment. read more

The company had agreed to explore a sale of the business and allow creditor input on its business plan as part of its bankruptcy settlement.

With the cinema industry struggling to recover from the pandemic, Cineworld in September, forecasted admissions would remain below pre-pandemic levels in the next two years. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Scores $56 Million in Second Weekend, ‘Babylon’ Bombs at Christmas

James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” dominated at the box office over Christmas even as a massive winter storm kept audiences at home. Extreme weather conditions are pummeling a large portion of the U.S. with frigid temperatures, high winds and blankets of snow, contributing to lackluster turnout at the movies. For theater owners, it’s an especially disappointing coda to 2022 because they rely on the holiday season for bustling attendance. Hollywood was already concerned that grosses would be depressed because Christmas Eve falls on Saturday and Christmas lands on Sunday, cutting into the weekend numbers. With bad weather,...
Deadline

Chris Rock Live: Netflix Reveals Plans For Streaming Stand-Up First

Netflix has unveiled plans for its first move into live streaming. The streamer will host Chris Rock’s live stand-up special on March 4. Rock will perform in Baltimore, Maryland and the show will stream live at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage marks the first time that Netflix is utilizing its live streaming technology, as first revealed by Deadline in May. It also marks Rock’s second Netflix special after Tamborine in 2018. He also appeared at the Netflix is a Joke festival alongside Dave Chappelle earlier this year. Rock’s had an eventful 12 months and while out on his Ego Death tour promised that...
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Panama aims for 'fair' deal with Canadian miner First Quantum

PANAMA CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: UK-based news site The Guardian under ransomware attack, editor says

It’s the mooooost wonderful tiiiiiiime of the yeeeaaar. Today, we’ve been skiving off work to explore the weirdest subgenres of holiday music. Trap Christmas is a thing. Christopher Lee (yes that Christopher Lee, Saruman in “Lord of the Rings”) recorded a heavy metal Christmas album, which is truly god-awful. Spinal Tap also did a holiday song, which…I mean. And we aren’t upset by disco Christmas or these goats singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” either…
Reuters

Reuters

670K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy