LeBron James Apparently Calls Out Lakers Front Office With Cryptic Message: "I'm Close To An End... Bitch, I'm A Vet, Show Some F****n' Respect"

LeBron James keeps sending cryptic messages on social media, apparently taking shots at the Los Angeles Lakers front office for their lack of moves this season.

LeBron James has sent a couple of messages in recent days that make fans think he's not happy with the management of the Los Angeles Lakers. James and his team were expected to have a better season after a tumultuous 2021-22 campaign. Even though they didn't make a big move during the offseason, many thought that the team would play better, but so far, nothing has happened.

They are playing better than before, that's true, but they're still below the .500 mark in the Western Conference. Now, things look worse after Anthony Davis went down with an injury. The lack of moves by the franchise has apparently upset LeBron James, who is seemingly sending messages to the front office whenever and wherever he can.

First, he apparently called out the front office after Anthony Davis' injury, setting the alarms on for every fan. If that wasn't enough, he's taken to social media to voice his frustrations, which are hidden under song lyrics.

LeBron James Apparently Calls Out Lakers Front Office With Cryptic Message

In recent hours, the King took to Instagram and shared a couple of stories with some lyrics, which perfectly sum up how he must be feeling with the current situation happening within his team.

☁️ the truth I'm scratchin' my head, I'm rubbin' my chin This ain't the way it was supposed to be, supposedly, I'm close to an end Don't push me, I'm close to the edge, no rookie B*tch, I'm a vet, show some f*ckin' respect! Quote from a great author ✍️ @souloho?

First they love me, then they hate me, then they love me again

This is huge for everybody, and many fans reacted to these lyrics , pretty much agreeing that LeBron was sending a message to the Lakers.

translation: Do somethin' mfs

That's straightforward aggressive, not passive aggressive.

It's funny I started listening to the album after reading this thread and IMMEDIATELY I can picture LeBron raging as the album started. It fits the Lakers situation perfectly.

Bro you don’t even understand the song if you think this is some shot at the FO 😂 Literally saying “y’all thought I was done, but I’m not” This could literally be about the media underrating him, or him just relating to people not putting him at the top when he feels he’s not at his end. If the mfer wants to put pressure on the FO he has their direct line, Rob ain’t checking his fucking IG stories to see his next move 😂

I don’t blame him for being upset. I don’t know why anyone would think LeBron hasn’t been a bit passive aggressive about the team this season. He’s shown a lot of signs of it. I’m not saying he’s being mean, but he clearly is upset about the state of the Lakers and is trying to show the front office (and public) as much as possible. I don’t know what happens behind closed doors to say whether or not being publicly upset is justified. A lot of the fans probably feel like it is.

yeah this is like the 3rd or 4th subliminal message he's sent (The Shop, telling media off-camera to ask Rob, now this)... it's only going to get worse imo

This is the Bron we need.

I wouldn't mind him going scorched earth and trashing Pelinka at a post game that he was told promises that have not been kept when he signed his extension and feels disrespected.

I’d rather him just act like a 40 year old man and come out and say what he has to say rather than sneak dissing like some teenager or kardashian

Levent

I would not be surprised if he gets traded a year from now before the deadline

50% his fault we now have Westbrook.

Saw kcp ballin for the nuggets and got in his feelings

Yeah I’m sure he’s feeling like rob and Jeanie got his ass, AD is a lost cause with his injuries, and he damn sure ain’t winning anything with this roster….

This seems aggressive. No passive

This is a terrible situation for the Purple and Gold. They had bigger expectations before the start of the season and now are seemingly stuck and without their best player. Sure, they've won their first game without Anthony Davis but in the next one, the Phoenix Suns demolished them.

Now, everybody is calling them out for not acting fast after AD went down. This season could be more waste of time for LeBron, who doesn't look happy with the front office.

