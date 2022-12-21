ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Aircraft lessor SMBC completes $6.7 billion purchase of rival Goshawk

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKMSa_0jq4hApY00

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - SMBC Aviation Capital has completed its purchase of smaller rival Goshawk Aviation in a deal that creates the world's second largest aircraft lessor by number of aircraft, SMBC said on Wednesday.

The purchase of Goshawk for an enterprise value of $6.7 billion was announced in May. It creates a lessor with a portfolio of 700 owned and managed aircraft with orders from Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) for 240 more, SMBC said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German companies plan to invest more in Africa in 2023

BERLIN (Reuters) - German companies want to boost their activities in Africa next year, especially in areas such as green hydrogen and liquefied natural gas, with 43% planning to increase investment in the continent, a survey seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.
Reuters

AMC CEO asks for salary freeze in 2023 as shares slump

Dec 27 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N) Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron on Tuesday asked the theater chain operator's board to freeze his compensation next year because of a sharp drop in the company's shares.
Reuters

Russian rouble slumps around 3% vs dollar as sanctions weigh

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The rouble dived around 3% against the dollar on Tuesday, failing to consolidate a recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil.
Reuters

European shares end higher on China recovery optimism

Dec 27 (Reuters) - European shares closed a touch higher on Tuesday as China relaxing its COVID-19 curbs more raised hopes of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) gained 0.1%, kicking off a holiday-shortened week in the black.
Reuters

Chinese academic database fined by antitrust watchdog

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has fined China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) 87.6 million yuan ($12.6 million) for abusing a "dominant market position", the watchdog said on its website on Monday.
Reuters

Reuters

671K+
Followers
370K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy