ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Defense/Special Teams Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 16

By Sarah Lewis
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYkqk_0jq4h6Nt00

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL defense/special teams (DST) rankings for Week 16.

Two defense/special teams (DSTs) to look at for Week 16 are the Tennessee Titans (currently rostered in only about half of Yahoo leagues) and the San Francisco 49ers (rostered in nearly all of fantasy leagues). The Titans face the Houston Texans in Week 16, which is one of the best matchups for opposing DSTs. Often, the opposing DST can get to the quarterback (Texans have allowed 34 sacks so far). The Titans are also very good at sacking opposing quarterbacks (averaging 2.5 sacks per game).

The San Francisco 49ers are a great DST in general. Couple that with a great matchup against the Washington Commanders and if you have the 49ers, do not hesitate. The 49ers have double-digit fantasy points in their past six games (depending on league scoring).

Week 16 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

NFL Defense/Special Teams (DST) Rankings: Week 16

View the original article to see embedded media.

— Rankings by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Christmas Eve NFL Game Has Been Delayed

Christmas Eve will be jam-packed with NFL action. But one of the games on the schedule won't be starting on time.  Today's Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans AFC South battle has officially been delayed.  The "bomb cyclone" sweeping across the country has impacted Nashville. There are ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He and the Jets were booed off the field... The post Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Rewards Fan In Viral Video

There hasn't been a lot for the New England Patriots' fanbase to be happy about lately. But fans are proud of what team owner Robert Kraft did this week. On Tuesday, a video of a Las Vegas Raiders fan badgering a Patriots fan after the Patriots' devastating Week 15 loss at Allegiant ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
2K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy