Defense/Special Teams Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 16

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL defense/special teams (DST) rankings for Week 16.

Two defense/special teams (DSTs) to look at for Week 16 are the Tennessee Titans (currently rostered in only about half of Yahoo leagues) and the San Francisco 49ers (rostered in nearly all of fantasy leagues). The Titans face the Houston Texans in Week 16, which is one of the best matchups for opposing DSTs. Often, the opposing DST can get to the quarterback (Texans have allowed 34 sacks so far). The Titans are also very good at sacking opposing quarterbacks (averaging 2.5 sacks per game).

The San Francisco 49ers are a great DST in general. Couple that with a great matchup against the Washington Commanders and if you have the 49ers, do not hesitate. The 49ers have double-digit fantasy points in their past six games (depending on league scoring).

NFL Defense/Special Teams (DST) Rankings: Week 16

— Rankings by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .