Kicker Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 16

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL kicker rankings for Week 16.

Trying to pick a kicker for fantasy purposes is always very difficult. You can try to pick based on the matchup, but that doesn't often work well. At this point, fantasy managers need to really look at the weather. On Thursday night, for example, the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars and there's a chance of heavy rain during the game at MetLife Stadium. This is not exactly ideal kicking weather, so keep that in mind (Greg Zuerlein is ranked No. 19; Riley Patterson is ranked No. 21).

Sometimes, the weather just doesn't matter. Tyler Bass, for example, is playing in Chicago. While the Windy City may see a lot of snow tomorrow and Friday, it will just be cold this weekend. Bass is ranked No. 8 and has the most fantasy points among all kickers this season. Start him with confidence.

NFL Kicker Rankings: Week 16

— Rankings by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .