Flex Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 16

For Week 16, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is ranked in the flex range for fantasy purposes. He ran well in Week 15: 89 yards on 12 carries (compared to Antonio Gibson's five carries for 21 yards). The Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, which will be a tough matchup. Typically Robinson is a low RB2, but this week he is a flex option, but he could prove to make starting him worthwhile.

Another flex option for Week 16 is George Pickens. He does have a connection with quarterback Kenny Pickett, but he just doesn't get the work that allows him to be ranked higher than a flex. In Week 15, Pickens had to catch passes from Mitch Trubisky and he only hauled in two (on five targets) for 53 yards. All signs point to Pickett being back for Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders and that would raise Pickens' value.

