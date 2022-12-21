ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Flex Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 16

By Sarah Lewis
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Rw8a_0jq4h4cR00

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL flex rankings for Week 16.

For Week 16, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is ranked in the flex range for fantasy purposes. He ran well in Week 15: 89 yards on 12 carries (compared to Antonio Gibson's five carries for 21 yards). The Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, which will be a tough matchup. Typically Robinson is a low RB2, but this week he is a flex option, but he could prove to make starting him worthwhile.

Another flex option for Week 16 is George Pickens. He does have a connection with quarterback Kenny Pickett, but he just doesn't get the work that allows him to be ranked higher than a flex. In Week 15, Pickens had to catch passes from Mitch Trubisky and he only hauled in two (on five targets) for 53 yards. All signs point to Pickett being back for Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders and that would raise Pickens' value.

Week 16 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

NFL Flex Rankings: Week 16

View the original article to see embedded media.

— Rankings by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Christmas Eve NFL Game Has Been Delayed

Christmas Eve will be jam-packed with NFL action. But one of the games on the schedule won't be starting on time.  Today's Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans AFC South battle has officially been delayed.  The "bomb cyclone" sweeping across the country has impacted Nashville. There are ...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Jared Goff wasn’t happy with Panthers’ ‘cement’ turf field

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium weren’t up to par on Saturday, calling them “below NFL level standard” particularly before the game. “I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way to make the turf not feel like cement,” Goff said after Detroit’s 37-23 loss to the Panthers. Carolina’s players seem to agree. “It’s probably going to take all of us to stop going to practice here until we get grass,” linebacker Shaq Thompson told the AP last month. “I mean they make enough money off us to maintain...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Jimbo Fisher, Lane Kiffin Clash On Twitter

A tweet on Thursday from 247Sports featured thoughts from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher on the recruiting process in college football.  Fisher was critical of the protocol in place, lamenting the role finances play. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin took note of this, responding with a ...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Athlon Sports

FOX's Jay Glazer Drops 'Bombshell' Zach Wilson Report

Are Zach Wilson's days in the Big Apple coming to an end? The second-year NFL quarterback out of BYU hasn't exactly lived up to the Jets' expectations through two years.  Now, it sounds like the AFC East franchise is already considering moving on.  FOX's Jay Glazer said on Christmas Eve ...
Athlon Sports

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Rewards Fan In Viral Video

There hasn't been a lot for the New England Patriots' fanbase to be happy about lately. But fans are proud of what team owner Robert Kraft did this week. On Tuesday, a video of a Las Vegas Raiders fan badgering a Patriots fan after the Patriots' devastating Week 15 loss at Allegiant ...
Athlon Sports

NFL Officials Reportedly Lied to Fans During Week 15 Game

NFL referee Bill Vinovich made an unusual announcement during last Saturday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins when he cautioned that any fans throwing snowballs onto the field could incur a 15-yard penalty for the home team. Turns out, Vinovich was bluffing. According to a report ...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
2K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy