Tight End Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 16

In his second week back from a stint on injured reserve Darren Waller has maintained his place as No. 3 among all fantasy tight ends. In Week 15, he had four targets. He caught three of them for 48 yards and a touchdown. Now that Derek Carr has his red zone weapon back, he will likely continue to use him. He has two touchdowns in five games so far this season and faces a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense. He should still fare well for fantasy managers.

A tight end that fantasy managers may not be sure what to do with is Greg Dulcich. He should have had a bigger role in Week 15, but ended with one reception for 11 yards. Eric Tomlinson was the one that got the red-zone targets. It seemed strange, and there must have been a reason for it. Fantasy managers are hoping that it was a fluke and want to roll out Dulcich again as a TE2 in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Tight End Rankings: Week 16

