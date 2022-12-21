Wide Receiver Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 16

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL wide receiver rankings for Week 16.

For fantasy managers that have relied on DeAndre Hopkins over the past few weeks, Week 16 may be a bit of a struggle. With Kyler Murray out, Hopkins recorded seven receptions for 60 yards. Clearly, neither Colt McCoy nor Trace McSorley can't quite get him the ball, although they try. McCoy suffered a concussion in Week 15, and it's unclear if he will be cleared for Week 16. Either way, Hopkins is now a WR2 because of the quarterback situation.

Tee Higgins, after upsetting fantasy managers in Week 14 with a goose egg, rebounded with five receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown last Sunday. Without the touchdown, it certainly would have been another disappointing day. With the Patriots expected to try to shut down Ja'Marr Chase, this could be a big game for Higgins. He is ranked No. 15 but could enter WR1 territory.

NFL Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 16

