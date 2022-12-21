ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarterback Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 16

By Sarah Lewis
 4 days ago

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL quarterback rankings for Week 16.

Heading into the fantasy semifinals, the top quarterbacks all season should continue to fare well. Patrick Mahomes faces the Seattle Seahawks and Josh Allen faces the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, fantasy managers that were relying on Jalen Hurts may need to find other options. Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 and is considered highly questionable (verging on doubtful) for Week 16. He's not ranked below as it doesn't seem likely that he will play.

Joe Burrow has the fourth-most fantasy points among all quarterbacks and he is ranked No. 3 for Week 16. The Cincinnati Bengals face the New England Patriots. The Patriots will likely try to shut down Ja'Marr Chase, which obviously does affect Burrow. However, Burrow should still have success finding other receivers (such as Tee Higgins).

NFL Quarterback Rankings: Week 16

— Rankings by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .

