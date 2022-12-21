ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running Back Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 16

By Sarah Lewis
 4 days ago

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL running back rankings for Week 16.

Running backs that fantasy managers are counting on currently include Najee Harris and AJ Dillon. On Monday night, Dillon appeared to have suffered a concussion and was in the protocol. However, on Tuesday afternoon, he was cleared. Keep an eye on the injury report to make sure something strange doesn't pop back up, but he should be an RB2 for Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. After scoring two touchdowns in Week 15, the Packers would be foolish not to continue to give Dillon the ball.

Harris was in danger of losing his job to rookie Jaylen Warren... and then he showed what he could do. Harris has five touchdowns in the past five games. This isn't to say that he looks like the better running back, but he is the running back the Steelers are preferring to use. He's getting twice as much work as Warren and as long as he keeps producing, the role is his. Harris gets a great Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 16 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

NFL Running Back Rankings: Week 16

— Rankings by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .

