newyorkupstate.com
Firetrucks stranded, airport closed, two fatalities: harrowing details emerge from storm in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. -- In a news conference on Christmas Eve, Governor Kathy Hochul shared harrowing details about the storm pummeling Buffalo over the weekend. Around 11:00 a.m., Hochul announced that two people in the Buffalo area have died as a result of the extreme weather conditions. The storm -- which...
Water main break leads to boil water advisory in Town of Clarence
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A water main break that happened on Friday impacting 61 homes in the Town of Clarence has led to a boil water advisory. The Erie County Water Authority said the dangerous winter storm pummeling Western New York has hampered effects to repair the break. "Due to...
Residents living along the water in Buffalo encouraged to evacuate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials are watching conditions along Lake Erie as a winter storm with strong winds hits Western New York. While a mandatory evacuation order has only been issued for neighbors in the Hoover Beach area ahead of what's expected to be a major winter storm, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is still encouraging anyone living in a low lying area near the lake to leave if they can.
Brutal blizzard blasts Town of Tonawanda
The brutal blizzard continues blasting Kenmore-Tonawanda Saturday with dangerously cold temperatures and conditions with massive blowing and driving snow.
Impassable roads require the assistance of snowmobiles to make it to stranded drivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York municipalities have resorted to using snowmobiles to reach those stranded and or in need of help during the Blizzard of 2022. A common practice during previous severe storms, notably during 'Snovember 2014.' Friday morning the City of Lackawanna, one of the hardest hit areas, asked people for immediate help on Facebook.
Niagara County mobilizing fire departments to assist stranded drivers as storm shifts north
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The situation in Niagara County Saturday morning quickly deteriorated as the lake effect snow shifted north. Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz tells 2 On Your Side that all county fire departments have been called to their halls to assist with a variety issues.
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
3rd death reported in Western New York as a result of storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Video shared online of a body lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington Avenue has been confirmed by 2 On Your Side as the third death during the Blizzard of 2022. While details are scarce according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson due to...
Mandatory evacuation notice lifted for some Chautauqua County residents along Lake Erie
SHERIDAN, N.Y. — A mandatory evacuation notice has been lifted for some Chautauqua County residents living along Lake Erie as a result of powerful storm hitting Western New York. The evacuation order was originally issued on Friday afternoon. It was lifted at 2 p.m. Saturday. “This winter storm with...
Hochul: Almost every fire truck in Buffalo stuck in snow; storm might be ‘one of the worst in history’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least two people are dead, several emergency vehicles are stranded and thousands are without power in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling one of the worst storms to hit Western New York in recent memory. The governor made the revelations following a...
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
Brown among those without power
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he is among 20,000 National Grid customers in the city of Buffalo who are without power as a result of the Christmas weekend holiday storm.
wnypapers.com
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
Woman thankful for Cleve-Hill volunteer firefighters during the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Katie Durwald was driving home from her job at a big box retailer when she drove into Cheektowaga and was hit with zero visibility on Friday afternoon. "It was impossible to see your hand in front of you," Durwald said. She called for help and was...
Roads Closed: Blizzard warning forces closure of a number of major routes
As the Blizzard Before Christmas embraces Buffalo and Western New York with its wind, cold and blowing snow, there are a number of ‘soft’ road closures as officials are advising no unnecessary travel.
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
wnypapers.com
National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY
Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
Body found on Bailey and Kensington Avenue
According to the Buffalo Police Department, a body has been found on Bailey Avenue and Kensington Avenue.
Gas Station Collapses Due To Buffalo Blizzard
Hurricane-force winds are continuing to wreak havoc across Western New York. As Buffalo residents remain hunkered down in their homes, strong winds outsides are causing massive damage in the area. Wind gusts in Lakawanna were reported to reach a whopping 79 miles per hour on Friday, and structures in the area are paying the price.
