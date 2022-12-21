ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Residents living along the water in Buffalo encouraged to evacuate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials are watching conditions along Lake Erie as a winter storm with strong winds hits Western New York. While a mandatory evacuation order has only been issued for neighbors in the Hoover Beach area ahead of what's expected to be a major winter storm, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is still encouraging anyone living in a low lying area near the lake to leave if they can.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY

Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gas Station Collapses Due To Buffalo Blizzard

Hurricane-force winds are continuing to wreak havoc across Western New York. As Buffalo residents remain hunkered down in their homes, strong winds outsides are causing massive damage in the area. Wind gusts in Lakawanna were reported to reach a whopping 79 miles per hour on Friday, and structures in the area are paying the price.
BUFFALO, NY
