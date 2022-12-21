Mayor Walt Maddox addressed concerns the city of Tuscaloosa may face later this week as extremely cold weather impacts the area Tuesday during a pre-council meeting. "As you know, there is a severe cold front that is coming in that is going to drop temperatures down into single digits in our area of the city and our area of the state," Maddox said. "That presents us two immediate problems, one with infrastructure-related issues and the other, most certainly, with our most vulnerable populations of elderly and the homeless."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO