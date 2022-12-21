Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why This Alabama House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In AmericaLIFE_HACKSTuscaloosa, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Frosty Weather Sticks Around Alabama During the Holiday Weekend
Alabamians are experiencing one of the coldest Christmas holiday weekends in a very long time. At sunrise this morning in Tuscaloosa it was 13 degrees. The coldest Alabama town was Tuckers Chapel at 4 degrees and the warmest was Mobile at 20 degrees. Holiday Weekend Outlook. James Spann, ABC 33/40,...
Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories In Effect Across Alabama Through Saturday
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a wind chill warning and advisory for Central Alabama, including parts of West Alabama, which will remain in effect until Saturday. According to the NWS in Birmingham, as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the arctic front was located across northeastern Oklahoma and...
Wind Chill Watch: Alabamians Brace for Dangerous Subzero Values
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a “Wind Chill Watch.” The watch is set to go into effect on Friday, December 23, 12:00 a.m. through Saturday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. Expected Wind Chill Values. It is expected that dangerously cold wind chills are possible in the...
Overturned Lumber Truck Blocks Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday
State Troopers have closed part of Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday morning after a lumber truck overturned and blocked the highway. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the commercial vehicle was in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. King said both lanes of...
Rain, Freezing Temperatures Expected Thursday Night Could Pose Road Hazards for Travelers
As the arctic front is expected to make its way to Alabama Thursday evening, the impact of rain could make roads hazardous for drivers looking to travel. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said the arctic rush has reached Milwaukee, St. Louis and Dallas as the front continues heading towards Alabama.
Warming Stations Open Across West Alabama as Freezing Temperatures Draw Near
As temperatures throughout the state are expected to reach extreme lows Thursday night, agencies across West Alabama are opening of warming stations for those in need. As previously reported, city officials in Tuscaloosa are not publicly releasing the locations of available warming stations, however those in need in city limits can contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 where they will be directed to the Tuscaloosa County EMA and the Compassion Coalition for assistance.
Tuscaloosa Branch of National Nonprofit to Close, Eliminating 76 Jobs
A national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities is closing its branch in Tuscaloosa, a move that will reportedly eliminate 76 local jobs. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in the U.S. to report when they are planning closures or mass layoffs and that information is publicly posted by the Alabama Department of Commerce on their WARN List.
City of Tuscaloosa Closes Ice Skating Rink Amid Bitter Cold Friday
The city of Tuscaloosa announced the temporary closure of its Holidays on the Plaza ice skating rink Friday as bitterly cold weather have settled in the area. A near-record-setting cold front arrived throughout the state and region Thursday night, and temperatures in Tuscaloosa have dropped into the single digits, with wind chills below zero.
2 More University of Alabama Athletic Venues Greenlit for Alcohol Sales
Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide Baseball and Softball teams will soon be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages as a part of the home game experience after the Tuscaloosa City Council approved two new alcohol licenses for their facilities Tuesdays. Sewell-Thomas Stadium and Rhodes Stadium are now legally allowed to...
Warrior Met Coal Miner Airlifted, 2 Others Hurt After Ice Falls in Elevator Shaft
Three Warrior Met Coal miners were hurt on Christmas Day when ice fell and crashed into the elevator they were inside, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a TCSO spokesperson, said they were called just before 7 p.m. on Christmas by Northstar dispatchers who were en route to No. 7 Mine in Brookwood.
UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown
A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
Senator’s Final Gift to Tuscaloosa May be $100 Million, Six-Lane Replacement for Woolsey Finnell Bridge
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby has long been celebrated for his ability to bring unprecedented amounts of federal dollars back home to Alabama, but the statesman may have saved his best gift to the city of Tuscaloosa for last. Shelby did not seek re-election and will be replaced in the...
Tuscaloosa Woman Dies Day After Highway 69 Wreck that Injured 4
An elderly Tuscaloosa woman died Friday from injuries she sustained in a wreck on Highway 69 South the day before, State Troopers have confirmed. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the original accident happened around 10:45 Thursday morning. Bailey said a Tuscaloosa man...
Mayor Maddox Announces City Plans as Cold Weather to Affect Tuscaloosa City Later This Week
Mayor Walt Maddox addressed concerns the city of Tuscaloosa may face later this week as extremely cold weather impacts the area Tuesday during a pre-council meeting. "As you know, there is a severe cold front that is coming in that is going to drop temperatures down into single digits in our area of the city and our area of the state," Maddox said. "That presents us two immediate problems, one with infrastructure-related issues and the other, most certainly, with our most vulnerable populations of elderly and the homeless."
DCH Hospital to Close South Parking Deck, Entrance for Construction Process Beginning January 2
The south parking deck and south entrance of DCH Regional Medical Center will close beginning January 2 as construction crews prepare for its demolition and replacement. According to the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency, the entrance and deck project will take two years before it is completed. The hospital will...
West Tuscaloosa Church to Donate 200 Bikes to Children in Need This Christmas
Children throughout Tuscaloosa and parts of West Alabama will wake up to a bike Christmas morning, thanks to a donation drive held by a West Tuscaloosa church. David Gay, the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa, said the bicycle giveaway is a part of the church's large annual community drive that is done during the month of December for the holidays.
Meet the Hollister Family- Winners of the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display Contest
Congratulations are in order for the Hollister family of Northport, the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display winners. Michael Hollister, a lifelong landscaper and his wife, Rhonda, the assistant principal at Tuscaloosa County High School, have been decorating their home for 20 years, making each year grander with their decorations.
Active Weather Day Ahead Includes Threats of Flooding, Tornadoes
The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa weather center has been closely monitoring a storm system that will move into our area today and through the evening hours. The main concerns are the potential for flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes. As a reminder, when any of the counties under our listening coverage area...
Hillcrest High School Senior Awarded Free Year of Tuition at Shelton State
A Tuscaloosa senior will attend Shelton State Community College for one year, free of charge, courtesy of a scholarship awarded at the World of Works Expo event. According to a release from West Alabama Works, Savannah Kelley, a senior at Hilllcrest High School, was presented with the scholarship Monday at the Tuscaloosa County School System's Board meeting.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0