Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Warming Stations Open Across West Alabama as Freezing Temperatures Draw Near

As temperatures throughout the state are expected to reach extreme lows Thursday night, agencies across West Alabama are opening of warming stations for those in need. As previously reported, city officials in Tuscaloosa are not publicly releasing the locations of available warming stations, however those in need in city limits can contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 where they will be directed to the Tuscaloosa County EMA and the Compassion Coalition for assistance.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Branch of National Nonprofit to Close, Eliminating 76 Jobs

A national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities is closing its branch in Tuscaloosa, a move that will reportedly eliminate 76 local jobs. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in the U.S. to report when they are planning closures or mass layoffs and that information is publicly posted by the Alabama Department of Commerce on their WARN List.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown

A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Mayor Maddox Announces City Plans as Cold Weather to Affect Tuscaloosa City Later This Week

Mayor Walt Maddox addressed concerns the city of Tuscaloosa may face later this week as extremely cold weather impacts the area Tuesday during a pre-council meeting. "As you know, there is a severe cold front that is coming in that is going to drop temperatures down into single digits in our area of the city and our area of the state," Maddox said. "That presents us two immediate problems, one with infrastructure-related issues and the other, most certainly, with our most vulnerable populations of elderly and the homeless."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

West Tuscaloosa Church to Donate 200 Bikes to Children in Need This Christmas

Children throughout Tuscaloosa and parts of West Alabama will wake up to a bike Christmas morning, thanks to a donation drive held by a West Tuscaloosa church. David Gay, the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa, said the bicycle giveaway is a part of the church's large annual community drive that is done during the month of December for the holidays.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Meet the Hollister Family- Winners of the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display Contest

Congratulations are in order for the Hollister family of Northport, the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display winners. Michael Hollister, a lifelong landscaper and his wife, Rhonda, the assistant principal at Tuscaloosa County High School, have been decorating their home for 20 years, making each year grander with their decorations.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

