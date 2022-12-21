Read full article on original website
Water line break leads to iced power lines in Soddy-Daisy Saturday
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Cold weather led to more problems in Soddy-Daisy Saturday. NewsChannel9's Skyview drone flew over a busted water line off Thrasher Pike at Highway 27. The water shot straight up into the frigid air, forming ice around a power line. That later pulled the line down, but...
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
Mother distraught after seeing her child's living conditions at Tennessee DCS
A mother who wishes to remain anonymous says her daughter lives in tough conditions 12 hours a day while in the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) custody with just a mat on the floor. The mother says she was heartbroken after seeing her child living in these conditions because...
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activates to Level 3-State of Emergency
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has activated to a Level 3-State of Emergency as an arctic blast takes hold of the state. TEMA's designation means "a serious emergency or minor disaster has occurred or a situation is deteriorating rapidly and public warnings are being issued." As a result,...
Find or share recipes at Outdoor Alabama's Wild Eats Page
(Editor's note: David Rainer of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources contributed to this report). It's bitter cold out. Venturing outside is not fun, if not downright dangerous. So what can you do?. If you are a hunter or a fisherman, there's a good chance you've got some...
Rain, arctic temperatures could lead to dangerous roads Friday: Here's how to prepare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the sun is going down, the roads are starting to get busier. And with rain and plummeting arctic temperatures Thursday night, roads could be extra dangerous with the potential of "flash freezing" Friday morning. Here's how to be prepared on the road. AAA is estimating...
