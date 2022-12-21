Read full article on original website
Related
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?
Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close, we'll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023.
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Is it Legal in New York to Shoot Rubber Bands at Your Co-Workers?
You happen to find yourself in-between activities in the workplace and you are looking for something to keep yourself occupied in those 'downtime' moments, do you find yourself reaching for a rubber band? Your unknowing co-worker suddenly in the path of a projectile known commonly as a rubber band?. Ok,...
5 Hilarious Reviews Of Jails In New York State
If there is a business that exists these days, chances are, someone has given it an online review. Yes, that even applies to prisons. How much time do people have on their hands these days? I can't even imagine having enough that I would choose to go online and review a prison. Whether I was there or not, the last thing I want to do is go online and tell people why I was there. It's not like they'll get a choice anyway. Once they say you're going to jail...you go to jail. You don't get to book your favorite destination.
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
Ten More New York Laws That are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist
You know the ones I'm talking about: laws prohibiting murder, drunk driving, parking in front of fire hydrants, and others are prudent and help maintain order in society. When someone breaks one of those laws, the common reaction is: "really?" Then, there are the other laws. These are often outdated,...
therealdeal.com
Hochul signs bill to raise fines for construction companies
Construction companies found criminally responsible for the death or injury of a worker will now face steeper fines, though not as high as previously planned. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed Carlos’ Law, a measure inspired by the death of 22-year-old construction worker Carlos Moncayo, who was crushed in a 2015 trench collapse near the High Line.
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
How Much Money Does New York State Tax You For Cigarettes, Alcohol, Weed?
Not too long ago, New York State announced that it is removing taxes on diapers, which is great news for parents of infants and toddlers. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on July 25, 2022,. I know many parents are anxious about rising prices and making ends meet. To bring...
New York Residents Now Have a 24-month Extension from the DHS to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
New York residents now have a postponed or extended deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. It used to be May 3, 2023. But now the new deadline, according to NY's DMV, is May 7, 2025.
Here are 5 new laws in New York aimed at preventing, treating substance use disorder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation into law on Friday that continues the state’s effort to prevent and treat substance use disorder. “My Administration is committed to working every day to fight substance use disorder and providing New Yorkers with further access to lifesaving resources, services, and care,” Hochul said. “I am proud to sign this legislative package into law, which will support countless New Yorkers struggling with addiction and save lives.”
wnypapers.com
Nearly $30 million in final Excluded Workers Fund payments to be sent to New Yorkers in need
Most recipients will get maximum benefit amount of $15,600. √ More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional unemployment insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. √ First-of-its-kind program served as model for local & state governments across country who established similar programs.
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
NY Medical Company Steals $2 Million in Illegal Billing Practices
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that a settlement has been reached between her office and Dr. David B DiMarco, MD and his companies D B DiMarco, MD, PC (DB DiMarco) and DiMarco Vein Centers LLC (DiMarco Vein Centers), securing more than $2 million for Medicaid. Dr. DiMarco...
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?
In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
Immigrants Can No Longer Be Called Illegal Aliens In New York State
New York now prohibits immigrants who are in the state illegally from being called illegal aliens. It's similar to the move New York made to stop prisoners from being called inmates. Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation that makes the change. Assembly Bill A10147/Senate Bill S9333 was signed into law...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1